No handshake with Pakistan! India captain declines pre-game gesture at Asian Youth Games – Watch | More sports News

India vs Pakistan (AFP Photo)

India’s Kabaddi team secured a decisive victory against Pakistan with a score of 81-26 at the 3rd Asian Youth Games.The match garnered attention not just for the gameplay but for a pre-game incident where Indian captain Ishant Rathee declined to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart during the toss. In this instance, the Pakistani skipper extended his right arm, only to withdraw it after noticing his Indian counterpart’s indifferent expression.Click here to watch the video of India kabaddi team captain declining pre-game gesture at Asian Youth GamesAlthough, following the match, both teams shook hands in the customary manner. The Indian team’s performance remained strong throughout the tournament, with previous victories against Bangladesh (83-19) and Sri Lanka (89-16).This incident follows a pattern of similar gestures in recent India-Pakistan sports encounters. During the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav’s cricket team opted not to shake hands after their group stage match.The Indian women’s cricket team maintained this approach during the 2025 Cricket World Cup matches against Pakistan.These sporting gestures come amid broader tensions between the two nations, including the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 Indian casualties, and Operation Sindoor.The Kabaddi match in Bahrain on October 20th continued this trend of silent protest through non-handshake gestures.The 2025 Asian Youth Games marks a milestone as the first time Kabaddi has been included in the competition. Seven teams are participating in a round-robin format.India currently hold the top position in the tournament standings, maintaining an undefeated record in three games. Iran follows in second place.The tournament’s final matches are scheduled for October 23rd.This victory has further solidified India’s position as a dominant force in the tournament, showcasing their exceptional performance in all matches played so far.