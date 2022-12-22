No Plan to Topple TMC Govt, Will Win Polls, Bulldozers Will Run in Bengal like in UP, Says Suvendu

Just after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government fell, some West Bengal BJP leaders had stated that the Mamata Banerjee government could be ousted in December.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari at various times had also referred to a December deadline. He had mentioned three dates — 12, 14, and 21 — and hinted that something could happen. On Wednesday, in his hometown Kanthi, Adhikari tried to put all speculation to rest.

“We will not pull MLAs to form the government. We will win the election and form the government…There will be a double-engine government. Bulldozers will run in Bengal like in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The message seemed to be that the BJP is not looking to topple the Trinamool Congress government. Party insiders say that the top brass has instructed that the focus should be on building the organisation.

Adhikari was attacking Mamata from his Kanthi rally, which was a response to Abhishek Banerjee’s public meeting on December 3.

The BJP leader hit out at the TMC government, accusing it of corruption.

“We want a bribe-free, cut-money-free Bengal. In Awas Yojana, there are 17 parameters. If you see people are given money even if they have a house, two-wheeler, and another 17 things, then give their name and we will see that they return the money,” he said.

Adhikari said the candidates winning in next year’s panchayat polls will get houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“We will field candidates in each and every seat in the panchayat elections and you will have to ensure the victory. I am announcing without any doubt the winning candidates will get houses under the PMAY,” he said.

The BJP has alleged that thousands of the ruling party’s panchayat functionaries and their relatives, who are not eligible, enrolled themselves under the central scheme.

Adhikari also stressed that this time two Lok Sabha seats in an around East Medinipur “will go to Narendra Modi”.

“I have defeated maalik (Mamata), I am not worried about workers…Nephew (Abhishek) has come after 2011,” he said, adding that “I know how to handle the police…”

Taking a dig at Adhikari, TMC leader Madan Mitra said that in giving so many dates, the BJP leader had announced his own “deadline”.

