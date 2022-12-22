বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ৭ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

No Plan to Topple TMC Govt, Will Win Polls, Bulldozers Will Run in Bengal like in UP, Says Suvendu

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২২, ২০২২ ১:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2022 09 03t231555.972


Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 01:21 IST

Adhikari was attacking Mamata from his Kanthi rally, which was a response to Abhishek Banerjee’s public meeting on December 3. (File pic: Twitter)

Adhikari was attacking Mamata from his Kanthi rally, which was a response to Abhishek Banerjee’s public meeting on December 3. (File pic: Twitter)

BJP insiders say that the top brass has instructed that the focus should be on building the organisation in Bengal

Just after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government fell, some West Bengal BJP leaders had stated that the Mamata Banerjee government could be ousted in December.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari at various times had also referred to a December deadline. He had mentioned three dates — 12, 14, and 21 — and hinted that something could happen. On Wednesday, in his hometown Kanthi, Adhikari tried to put all speculation to rest.

“We will not pull MLAs to form the government. We will win the election and form the government…There will be a double-engine government. Bulldozers will run in Bengal like in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The message seemed to be that the BJP is not looking to topple the Trinamool Congress government. Party insiders say that the top brass has instructed that the focus should be on building the organisation.

Adhikari was attacking Mamata from his Kanthi rally, which was a response to Abhishek Banerjee’s public meeting on December 3.

The BJP leader hit out at the TMC government, accusing it of corruption.

“We want a bribe-free, cut-money-free Bengal. In Awas Yojana, there are 17 parameters. If you see people are given money even if they have a house, two-wheeler, and another 17 things, then give their name and we will see that they return the money,” he said.

Adhikari said the candidates winning in next year’s panchayat polls will get houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“We will field candidates in each and every seat in the panchayat elections and you will have to ensure the victory. I am announcing without any doubt the winning candidates will get houses under the PMAY,” he said.

The BJP has alleged that thousands of the ruling party’s panchayat functionaries and their relatives, who are not eligible, enrolled themselves under the central scheme.

Adhikari also stressed that this time two Lok Sabha seats in an around East Medinipur “will go to Narendra Modi”.

“I have defeated maalik (Mamata), I am not worried about workers…Nephew (Abhishek) has come after 2011,” he said, adding that “I know how to handle the police…”

Taking a dig at Adhikari, TMC leader Madan Mitra said that in giving so many dates, the BJP leader had announced his own “deadline”.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

kamalika sengupta
Kamalika Sengupta

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisaRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Whatsapp big 2
whatsapp-new feature message-yourself | WhatsApp-এ নিজেই নিজেকে মেসেজ করতে পারবেন, আসছে নতুন ফিচার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2022 09 03t231555.972
No Plan to Topple TMC Govt, Will Win Polls, Bulldozers Will Run in Bengal like in UP, Says Suvendu
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm arrested okatrw 750x563 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1
গরুর রশি নিয়ে ঝগড়ায় ২ ভাই খুন: গ্রেফতার ২
বাংলাদেশ
1671645405 photo
Byju’s wants to terminate jersey sponsorship deal with BCCI, kit sponsor MPL also wants to exit | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - প্রযুক্তি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - প্রযুক্তি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
image 476672 1634367154 1

রাসেল বেঁচে থাকলে একজন মহানুভব, দূরদর্শী ও আদর্শ নেতা পেতাম : প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 1623926163 covid immunity

Does Immunity Decrease After COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

 wm Ramenda tiles

ফুটপাতের টাইলস দেখে ক্ষুব্ধ মেয়র, ২ কর্মকর্তাকে শোকজ

 wm CTG Sea Beach Took Away Child 11 05 2022

বিরূপ আবহাওয়ায় সাগরে নেমে প্রাণ গেল শিশুর

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Ginger

দ্রুত ওজন কমাবে আদা

 1629565462 photo

Grealish on target as Manchester City put five past hapless Norwich | Football News

 received 1244846002674970

আবারো নায্য অধিকার আদায়ে জনস্বাস্থ্য প্রকৌশল ডিপ্লোমা প্রকৌশলী সমিতি

 Screenshot 2022 05 13 171453 45

আপডেট করুন Windows, না হলে হ্যাক হতে পারে মেশিন

 trade resume 1

কাল লেনদেন বন্ধ থাকবে ৩ কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

 1624138360 photo

Euro 2020: Germany bounce back with statement 4-2 win over Portugal | Football News