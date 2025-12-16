Nora Fatehi Joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Actress Shooting A ‘High-Energy Dance Number’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 10:11 IST

Reportedly, Nora Fatehi is currently in Chennai, shooting an outdoor, high-energy dance number for Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, and a star-studded cast.

In what might be one of the biggest casting whispers of the season, a highly placed industry source has revealed that Nora Fatehi is all set to appear in a major song in Rajinikanth’s mega sequel, Jailer 2.

The source shares that Nora is currently in Chennai, shooting an outdoor, high-energy dance number — described as an upbeat South-style track that’s expected to become one of the standout moments of the film. The song is reportedly composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is scheduled to be released in 2026, with more details being kept tightly under wraps.

“Nora is shooting for eight days alongside Rajinikanth, which says everything about the scale of this track,” the source adds.

This comes right after Nora’s string of massive successes this past year — from viral international hits to chart-topping Bollywood numbers and her rise as a global pop-culture face. With her recent performances gaining global momentum and going viral, insiders are already saying this Jailer 2 track could be yet another explosive addition to Nora’s list of blockbuster songs.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 will see Rajinikanth return as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, facing an even more formidable set of challenges. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa are reprising their roles from the first part, while new cast additions include SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Anna Rajan.

The film is also bringing back cameos from Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal, with extended special appearances by Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty, making this sequel a star-studded affair. Music is once again composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose pulsating background score was a highlight of the original.

Previously, Rajinikanth opened up about the film and revealed, “I am currently travelling for the Jailer 2 shoot. I am heading towards Kerala for a filming schedule, and it will consist of six days of shooting. I think the film will be completed by June next year, so the release will be after that.”

