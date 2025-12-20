শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News গোবিপ্রবিতে শহিদ হাদির গায়েবানা জানাজা ও কফিন মিছিল Kolkata chaos: Lionel Messi’s event derailed after a ‘very influential person’ reached stadium? What organiser told SIT | Football News ভারতীয় দূতাবাসে ঘৃণা প্রদর্শনে একা হেঁটে যাবেন রাশেদ প্রধান Did you know Vinod Khanna lived In 4X5 Ft. Ashram Room During Peak Of His Career? | Bollywood News ওসমান হাদি হত্যাকাণ্ডের বিচার নিশ্চিতের আহ্বান জাতিসংঘ মহাসচিবের হাদীর হত্যাকারীদের ২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে গ্রেফতারের আল্টিমেটাম এন্টি ফ্যাসিস্ট স্কোয়াডের ‘Domestic cricket matter, not just IPL’: Sunil Gavaskar hails Ishan Kishan’s return in T20 World Cup squad | Cricket News ‘My Thambi Sanju’ – R Ashwin’s heartfelt praise for Samson in India’s World Cup squad | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Nora Fatehi reportedly met with an unfortunate car accident while she was heading to David Guetta’s concert in Mumbai. She suffered a slight concussion from the impact.

font
Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert

Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi met with an unfortunate road accident in Mumbai on Saturday, reports Hindustan Times. She was on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta at his concert in Mumbai when her car got into a collision. A source told the news portal that a drunk driver rammed into her car after which her team immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. The road accident left her with a slight concussion. While she was advised to rest, Nora insisted on resuming work and made her appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight.

Nora Fatehi Meets With Car Accident On Her Way To Sunburn Festival

A source told Hindustan Times, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out hemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”

The source further shared that despite medical advice to rest, the actress insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments. She made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn Festival on Saturday.

Nora was set to join David Guetta on stage at Sunburn 2025 to give a glimpse of her upcoming international single, a collaboration with him and American singer Ciara, to which she has lent her vocals.

Over the last few years, Nora has steadily built an impressive list of global musical collaborations. These include Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama TETEMA!, and What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican singer Shenseea.

Notably, Nora recently performed What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) during her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also delivered a high-energy performance at the UNTOLD Dubai international music festival.

First Published:

December 20, 2025, 21:12 IST

News movies bollywood Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News

ভারতীয় দূতাবাসে ঘৃণা প্রদর্শনে একা হেঁটে যাবেন রাশেদ প্রধান

ভারতীয় দূতাবাসে ঘৃণা প্রদর্শনে একা হেঁটে যাবেন রাশেদ প্রধান

Did you know Vinod Khanna lived In 4X5 Ft. Ashram Room During Peak Of His Career? | Bollywood News

Did you know Vinod Khanna lived In 4X5 Ft. Ashram Room During Peak Of His Career? | Bollywood News

ওসমান হাদি হত্যাকাণ্ডের বিচার নিশ্চিতের আহ্বান জাতিসংঘ মহাসচিবের

ওসমান হাদি হত্যাকাণ্ডের বিচার নিশ্চিতের আহ্বান জাতিসংঘ মহাসচিবের

হাদীর হত্যাকারীদের ২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে গ্রেফতারের আল্টিমেটাম এন্টি ফ্যাসিস্ট স্কোয়াডের

হাদীর হত্যাকারীদের ২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে গ্রেফতারের আল্টিমেটাম এন্টি ফ্যাসিস্ট স্কোয়াডের

‘He’ll Be Proud Of His Dad’: Vicky Kaushal Dedicates Best Actor Award To His Son In Emotional Speech | Bollywood News

‘He’ll Be Proud Of His Dad’: Vicky Kaushal Dedicates Best Actor Award To His Son In Emotional Speech | Bollywood News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST