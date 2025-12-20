Nora Fatehi Meets With A Road Accident On Her Way To David Guetta’s Concert, Drunk Driver Rams Into Her Car: Report | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 21:12 IST

Nora Fatehi reportedly met with an unfortunate car accident while she was heading to David Guetta’s concert in Mumbai. She suffered a slight concussion from the impact.

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi met with an unfortunate road accident in Mumbai on Saturday, reports Hindustan Times. She was on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta at his concert in Mumbai when her car got into a collision. A source told the news portal that a drunk driver rammed into her car after which her team immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. The road accident left her with a slight concussion. While she was advised to rest, Nora insisted on resuming work and made her appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident, while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, as a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where the doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out hemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed Nora has sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”

The source further shared that despite medical advice to rest, the actress insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments. She made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn Festival on Saturday.

Nora was set to join David Guetta on stage at Sunburn 2025 to give a glimpse of her upcoming international single, a collaboration with him and American singer Ciara, to which she has lent her vocals.

Over the last few years, Nora has steadily built an impressive list of global musical collaborations. These include Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama TETEMA!, and What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican singer Shenseea.

Notably, Nora recently performed What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) during her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also delivered a high-energy performance at the UNTOLD Dubai international music festival.

