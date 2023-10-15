রবিবার , ১৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Not just most ODI World Cup centuries, Rohit Sharma now also has the best… | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৫, ২০২৩ ১২:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1697350501 photo


NEW DELHI: India captain Rohit Sharma‘s match-winning knock of 86 runs against Pakistan on Saturday in their ICC World Cup match has pushed him up to number seven in the list of leading run-getters in ODI World Cups. But besides being the batsman with most centuries in that list, Rohit is now ahead of everyone else in another column, leaving behind even the top-ranked Sachin Tendulkar.
After bowling Pakistan out for 191, India raced to victory in the 31st over following a blistering start provided by Rohit in his 63-ball knock, which included 6 fours and 6 sixes.The win took India’s unbeaten record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups to 8-0.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN (1)

In the list of batsmen with most runs in ODI World Cup history, Tendulkar’s 2278 runs are way ahead of the next best of 1743 by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. But Rohit’s average of 66.38 after 20 innings surpasses everyone else in the list.
In India’s second match of this World Cup against Afghanistan, Rohit also broke Tendulkar’s record of six centuries.

Here are the complete numbers for the leading scorers in ODI World Cups:

Batsman For Runs Average 100s 50s HS SR Matches Innings
Sachin Tendulkar IND 2278 56.95 6 15 152 88.98 45 44
Ricky Ponting AUS 1743 45.86 5 6 140* 79.95 46 42
Kumar Sangakkara SL 1532 56.74 5 7 124 86.55 37 35
Brian Lara WI 1225 42.24 2 7 116 86.26 34 33
AB de Villiers SA 1207 63.52 4 6 162* 117.29 23 22
Shakib Al Hasan BAN 1201 42.89 2 10 124* 81.58 32 32
Rohit Sharma IND 1195 66.38 7 4 140 101.96 20 20
Chris Gayle WI 1186 35.93 2 6 215 90.53 35 34
Virat Kohli IND 1186 49.41 2 8 107 86.06 29 29
Sanath Jayasuriya SL 1165 34.26 3 6 120 90.66 38 37
Jacques Kallis SA 1148 45.92 1 9 128* 74.40 36 32





Source link

