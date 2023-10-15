Not just most ODI World Cup centuries, Rohit Sharma now also has the best… | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India captain Rohit Sharma ‘s match-winning knock of 86 runs against Pakistan on Saturday in their ICC World Cup match has pushed him up to number seven in the list of leading run-getters in ODI World Cups. But besides being the batsman with most centuries in that list, Rohit is now ahead of everyone else in another column, leaving behind even the top-ranked Sachin Tendulkar After bowling Pakistan out for 191, India raced to victory in the 31st over following a blistering start provided by Rohit in his 63-ball knock, which included 6 fours and 6 sixes.The win took India’s unbeaten record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups to 8-0.

In the list of batsmen with most runs in ODI World Cup history, Tendulkar’s 2278 runs are way ahead of the next best of 1743 by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. But Rohit’s average of 66.38 after 20 innings surpasses everyone else in the list.

In India’s second match of this World Cup against Afghanistan, Rohit also broke Tendulkar’s record of six centuries.

Here are the complete numbers for the leading scorers in ODI World Cups: