Not Shah Rukh And Salman, This Sibling Duo Was The First Choice For Karan Arjun

The 1990s were one of the most popular eras for the Hindi film industry. The decade has seen some of the most iconic films in Bollywood, and many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and more came into the limelight in these years. Their films became huge hits, and gradually, they acquired the status of superstars in the country.

One such film that became a huge hit among the audience is Karan Arjun. The film was released in 1995 and was directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles and created a storm at the box office. Now, it has been found that both of these actors were not the first choice for the lead roles.

According to reports, the superhit film Karan Arjun was first offered to Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Initially, Rakesh Roshan was adamant about casting the brothers in the film, which was then titled Kaaynath. When Rakesh Roshan approached Sunny Deol for the same, he loved the script and agreed to do Arjun’s part. But when he got to know that the role of Karan was being offered to Bobby Deol, he became hesitant about the film. The main reason was that Bobby was preparing for his debut in Barsaat, and Sunny felt that his popularity would overshadow Bobby’s debut. So, he politely opted out of the film so that Bobby could get a better debut. Later, Bobby Deol also rejected the film.

Then, the film went to Ajay Devgn, who was offered Karan, and Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered Arjun. But even Ajay Devgn backed out, and the role finally went to Salman Khan. The duo of Salman and Shah Rukh was loved by the audience, and the film became one of the most successful films in Bollywood.

After that, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol once again came together to play brothers on-screen for the first time in Dillagi, but the film didn’t do well at the box office. Apart from that, Sunny and Bobby have worked together in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana (1 and 2), and Poster Boys. They are now working on Apne 2 as well.