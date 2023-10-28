শনিবার , ২৮ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Not Shah Rukh And Salman, This Sibling Duo Was The First Choice For Karan Arjun

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৮, ২০২৩ ১২:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
image 1200x900 35 2023 10 b358b16a68d85b7641cde7f10d5d8eea


Karan Arjun was earlier titled Kaaynath.

Karan Arjun was earlier titled Kaaynath.

The film went to Ajay Devgn, who was offered Karan, and Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered Arjun.

The 1990s were one of the most popular eras for the Hindi film industry. The decade has seen some of the most iconic films in Bollywood, and many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and more came into the limelight in these years. Their films became huge hits, and gradually, they acquired the status of superstars in the country.

One such film that became a huge hit among the audience is Karan Arjun. The film was released in 1995 and was directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles and created a storm at the box office. Now, it has been found that both of these actors were not the first choice for the lead roles.

According to reports, the superhit film Karan Arjun was first offered to Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Initially, Rakesh Roshan was adamant about casting the brothers in the film, which was then titled Kaaynath. When Rakesh Roshan approached Sunny Deol for the same, he loved the script and agreed to do Arjun’s part. But when he got to know that the role of Karan was being offered to Bobby Deol, he became hesitant about the film. The main reason was that Bobby was preparing for his debut in Barsaat, and Sunny felt that his popularity would overshadow Bobby’s debut. So, he politely opted out of the film so that Bobby could get a better debut. Later, Bobby Deol also rejected the film.

Then, the film went to Ajay Devgn, who was offered Karan, and Shah Rukh Khan, who was offered Arjun. But even Ajay Devgn backed out, and the role finally went to Salman Khan. The duo of Salman and Shah Rukh was loved by the audience, and the film became one of the most successful films in Bollywood.

After that, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol once again came together to play brothers on-screen for the first time in Dillagi, but the film didn’t do well at the box office. Apart from that, Sunny and Bobby have worked together in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana (1 and 2), and Poster Boys. They are now working on Apne 2 as well.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

387646050 1406179060242868 7735793808659868106 n
আরামবাগে পুলিশের ব্যারিকেড ভাঙল জামায়াত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231028 WA0024
নাগরপুরে মামুদনগর ইউনিয়নে উৎসবমুখর ফুটবল ফাইনাল খেলা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm jhumur 2 800x420
প্রধানমন্ত্রীর হাত থেকে টোল নিয়ে আপ্লুত ঝুমুর
বাংলাদেশ
1698476779 photo
Pakistan Vs South Africa: Explained: How the DRS video referral works in case of close LBW decision | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
pic 3 2

উন্নত ও সমৃদ্ধ বাংলাদেশ গড়ার মাধ্যমে বঙ্গবন্ধু হত্যার জবাব দিতে হবে- স্থানীয় সরকার মন্ত্রী

 wm hizbullah1

হিজবুল্লাহকে সন্ত্রাসী তালিকাভুক্ত করল অস্ট্রেলিয়া

 নওগাঁর পত্নীতলায় সাফল্য অর্জনকারী ৪ জয়িতা’র গল্প

নওগাঁর পত্নীতলায় সাফল্য অর্জনকারী ৪ জয়িতা’র গল্প

 Untitled 3

জেমিনি সি ফুডের মুনাফায় অস্বাভাবিকতা তদন্তে কমিটি

 478549 parth

ব্যক্তিগত জীবনের বিঘ্ন কাটিয়ে ফিরেছেন পরস্পরের কাছে, এরিকাকে বিশেষ আদরনামে ডাকছেন পার্থ

 wm Dhaka University

পরীক্ষায় অসদুপায় অবলম্বন করে বহিষ্কার ৭১ শিক্ষার্থী

 tiger shroff 3

Tiger Shroff Impersonates ‘Legend’ Hrithik Roshan As He Dances to K3G Hit Song ‘You’re My Soniya’

 wm su30 800x416

মিয়ানমারে রুশ যুদ্ধবিমানের প্রথম চালান সরবরাহ

 received 342027817459646

সাপাহার মান‌বিক বাংলা‌দেশ সোসাই‌টির উ‌দ্যো‌গে বৃক্ষ‌রোপন কর্মসূ‌চি

 received 722698735597791

পথ মওলানা ভাসানীর মানববন্ধন :
ভারতকে আগ্রাসী পানি নীতি পরিত্যাগ করতে হবে : মোস্তফা