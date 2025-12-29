‘Not Sure If The Plane Will Take Off’: Nikhil Chinapa Shows Ground Reality Of Delhi Smog | Watch | Television News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 11:38 IST

Nikhil Chinapa shared videos from smog-hit Delhi, showing poor visibility and expressing doubt over his early morning flight amid severe air pollution conditions in city.

Popular TV anchor and DJ Nikhil Chinapa took to his social media and shared a video from Delhi, showing the bad weather in the city. The popular show host was seen shooting on the streets of the capital city, showing the smoke and fog, and was seen telling his followers that he had to catch a flight to Goa but was unsure if the flight would take off or not.

“It’s 2:15 in the morning in Delhi, and we are supposed to fly to Goa at 5:30 in the morning, and we are not sure if the plane would take off or not,” Nikhil said, and panned the camera towards the car’s headlights to show the smoke and fog. As someone from the background screamed, “It won’t,” Nikhil turned around and said, “We will see (laughs).”

He later shared a few more videos on his Instagram after reaching the airport. In one of them, he wrote, “Trying to find the plane (sic).” Meanwhile, in the next story, he shared a picture of the plane and wrote, “There we go.” Check out the posts below…

‘Severe’ AQI

Delhi’s air quality slipped into the severe category on Monday, with the city’s overall AQI recorded at 403 and levels crossing 400 at 25 monitoring stations, led by Vivek Vihar (460), Anand Vihar (459), Rohini (445), and Wazirpur (444), highlighting extremely hazardous pollution across large parts of the capital.

Flight operations hit

Air travel was badly affected due to low visibility. Delhi airport authorities said that flight operations were being carried out only under CAT III conditions, which allow aircraft to take off and land in very poor visibility.

In the morning, runway visibility was between 100–150 m at Delhi airport.

However, officials warned that delays and cancellations were likely. The airport added that ground staff were deployed across terminals to assist passengers and manage the situation, and travellers were advised to check flight updates directly with their airlines.

About Nikhil Chinapa

For the uninitiated, Nikhil is one of the most famous TV anchors, and he is also a DJ. He started his career in 1999 as a contestant on the show MTV VJ Hunt. Later, he was seen as a host on many shows like MTV Select, MTV Rock On, MTV Splitsvilla, India’s Got Talent, and others.

Nikhil has also tried his hand at acting. He was seen in the Indian version of Friends, titled Hello Friends. He played the role of Vikram, inspired by the character Ross. However, the show didn’t receive a great response and had only one season of 26 episodes.

First Published: December 29, 2025, 11:38 IST

