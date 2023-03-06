সোমবার , ৬ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২১শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells tournament amid US visa row | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৬, ২০২৩ ১২:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
1678084361 photo



msid 98443476,imgsize 61646

The long wait for Novak Djokovic to get a COVID-19 vaccine waiver and US visa to play in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells ended in disappointment and frustration as he officially withdrew from the ATP tournament on Sunday.
“World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field,” read the statment from the tournament organisers.
The Serbian, who is one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11.
Djokovic has not competed at the back-to-back ATP Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami, two of the biggest tournaments on the ATP calendar and known as the “Sunshine Double”, since 2019.
No one from Djokovic’s team was immediately available to comment on the withdrawal.
Last Friday, Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to grant the waiver request.
Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas, the United States Tennis Association and the U.S. Open were among those also hoping the 22-time Grand Slam champion would be allowed to enter.
He would have been a heavy favorite to win his sixth Indian Wells title when the tournament kicks off in the Southern California desert on Wednesday.
Djokovic, who missed last year’s Australian Open due to his vaccination status and was not allowed into the U.S. for last year’s U.S. Open, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.
By winning the Australian Open earlier this year, Djokovic tied for world record 22 Grand Slam titles with Rafael Nadal.
(With agency inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230306 WA0014
কয়রার ওসি পেলেন শ্রেষ্ট কর্মকর্তার পুরস্কার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Sita kunda
সীতাকুণ্ড বিস্ফোরণে নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ৭
বাংলাদেশ
1678084361 photo
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells tournament amid US visa row | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
ক্ষতিকারক র‌ঙ থেকে সাবধানে রাখুন চোখ, জানুন বিশেষজ্ঞ চিকি‌ৎসক কী বলছেন ‍|| Protect your eyes from harmful colors, know what the expert doctor says – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
All HAjj

দর বৃদ্ধির কারন জানেনা আল-হাজ্জ্ব টেক্সটাইলের কর্তৃপক্ষ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm iTT

দোহা দূতাবাসে ভারত-তালেবান বৈঠক

 wm Qader 5 July 2022

‘বিএনপির আন্দোলনের হুমকি আষাঢ়ের তর্জন-গর্জন’

 Untitled 1 69

উৎপাদনে ফিরলো সিঅ্যান্ডএ টেক্সটাইল – Corporate Sangbad

 received 385409813467351

স্পেনে প্রবাসী শিশু কিশোরদের নিয়ে ব্যাতিক্রমী ইফতার

 1642318586 photo

Novak Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation | Tennis News

 mangoes chopped and fresh

বাজারে আম এসে গিয়েছে ! রইল দেশের নানা প্রান্তের বিখ্যাত কিছু আমের রেসিপি–

 wm Jobisas Edit

জবি ভিসিসহ ৫ জনকে লিগ্যাল নোটিশ

 abhishek

Unlike TV, OTT Has Taken a Step Forward, People Are More Interested In Realistic Stories

 google

মানুষ চলে যায় কালের নিয়মে; মৃত্যুর পরে তার Google অ্যাকাউন্টের ডেটা নিয়ে কী করে সংস্থা ?