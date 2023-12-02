‘Obviously, you are bound to be disappointed’: Axar Patel on missing World Cup due to injury | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian spinner Axar Patel candidly shared his disappointment after missing out on the ODI World Cup at home due to a left quadricep injury. During a post-match press conference, Axar expressed the natural emotions, stating, “Obviously, you are bound to be disappointed. The World Cup was in India, but that injury happened.”Axar, who was part of the Indian squad leading up to the World Cup, had to withdraw due to the injury, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking his place in the 15-member squad.Reflecting on the initial days after the setback, Axar revealed, “For the first few days, I was thinking about it, not being able to play due to injury.”

The 29-year-old spinner emphasised that while the disappointment lingered, he redirected his focus to rehabilitation and training after about 5-10 days.

“The team was doing well, so after 5-10 days, I was back to training and was doing my rehab,” he explained, acknowledging that injuries are an integral part of the game.

Axar made a remarkable comeback to international cricket, delivering a stellar performance in the ongoing T20 series against Australia. His standout three-wicket haul played a crucial role in India’s 20-run victory in the fourth T20I, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

Speaking about his return to action, Axar stressed the importance of managing workload and ensuring the safety of his body. He acknowledged the mental challenges of returning from injury, stating, “When you come from injury, you try to keep that part of the body safe. You are not able to give your full effort. It stays in the back of my mind.”

Despite the initial hurdles, Axar expressed satisfaction with his current form, noting that the hard work invested over the last one-and-a-half months is paying off.

Looking ahead, he conveyed eagerness to be part of India’s T20 World Cup campaign, scheduled for June next year in the USA and West Indies.

Axar underlined the need for planning and preparation, considering the limited T20 matches scheduled before the World Cup and the IPL in between. Regarding his omission from the T20I squad for the upcoming South Africa tour, where Ravindra Jadeja has replaced him, Axar maintained a positive outlook. He stated, “I didn’t think much about that. I am just happy I got wickets today.”

In the fourth T20I against Australia, Axar played a pivotal role in restricting the visitors to 154 for 7 while chasing India’s total of 174 for 9. He provided insights into the pitch conditions and variations in his bowling approach, highlighting the difficulties faced by the Australian batsmen.

Axar also commended his bowling partner, Ravi Bishnoi, stating that throughout the series, Bishnoi’s pace and variations troubled the Australians, especially his googly. The left-right spin combination proved effective in creating pressure on the Australian batters.

Axar Patel’s resilience and impactful performance underscore his determination to contribute to the Indian team’s success, overcoming setbacks, and focusing on the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from PTI)