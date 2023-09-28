বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

ODI World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India squad | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ৯:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1695913516 photo


NEW DELHI: As expected, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had played only two ODIs since 2017 before being picked for the ODI series against Australia, replaced Axar Patel in Team India squad on Thursday as the latter didn’t regain full fitness.
The writing was there on the wall when Axar failed to recover on time for the third ODI against Australia in Rajkot.
Ashwin gave a good account of his skills in the first two ODIs against Australia before being rested for the final game in Rajkot.
Ashwin took 1 wicket in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday and 3 wickets in the second match against Australia in Indore on Sunday.

Team india squad2

“Axar Patel has failed to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India’s Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. The spin-bowling all-rounder missed the final of the Asia Cup as a result,” ICC stated in a media release.
“Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named his replacement, who was impressive on his return to ODI cricket in the recently concluded series against Australia where he picked up four wickets in two games,” the release further stated.
Axar suffered the injury in India’s Asia Cup Super Four loss to Bangladesh where the bowling all-rounder took a wicket and scored 42 runs.
Ashwin travelled with the Indian team to Guwahati where they will play the first warm-up game against England on Saturday, September 30.
Two-time champions and hosts India open their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Why KL Rahul should continue as first-choice wicketkeeper-batter

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230928 WA0012
জাতীয় সম্মেলন উপলক্ষে স্বা: শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠান কর্মচারী ফেডারেশনের আলোচনা সভা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CTG 27 September 2023 1
‘শেখ হাসিনা না থাকলে আমরা সার্বভৌমত্ব হারাতাম’
বাংলাদেশ
1695913516 photo
ODI World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel in India squad | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
shantipur hospital
শান্তিপুরে কিশোরের দেহে মিলল স্ক্রাব টাইফাসের জীবাণু! জানুন এই রোগের লক্ষণ, কী বলছেন চিকিৎসক Scrub typhus bacteria found in the body of a teenager in Shantipur know the symptoms of this disease – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1632720341 photo

IPL 2021: All playoff possibilities for the 8 teams in 10 points | Cricket News

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 hstsuge ab 4891ap

পুঁজিবাজার ইস্যু নিয়ে আজ অর্থমন্ত্রনালয়ে বৈঠক

 received 1271884489880373

বাজেটে জনকল্যাণে ১৭ সুপারিশ বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’র

 wm Rapisd 2 07 01 22

মা-বাবাহারা শিশুকে রশি দিয়ে বেঁধে ধর্ষণ, তরুণ গ্রেফতার

 Gmail

tech tips: how-to-delete-all-promotions-emails-in-gmail-at-once | ইনবক্স মেমোরি ভর্তি হয়ে গিয়েছে? এক ক্লিকেই মুছে ফেলুন Gmail-র সব প্রোমোশনাল মেল – News18 Bangla

 wm Rawshan Ershad 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 1

জাতীয় পার্টির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান রওশন এরশাদ

 wm BNP 21.11.2021

খালেদার মুক্তির দাবিতে সংসদ ভবনের দক্ষিণ প্লাজায় মানববন্ধন

 munna

লেগুনার হেলপার সেজে হত্যা মামলার আসামি ধরলেন এসআই – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220824 4198

চট্টগ্রাম সিটি কর্পোরেশন এলাকায় প্লাস্টিক বর্জ্য ব্যবস্থাপনা তরান্বিতকরণে অগ্রগতি বিষয়ক কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm chosic bsoxs x

পুলিশ ছাড়া উচ্ছেদে গিয়ে বুলডোজার ফেলে ‘পালালেন’ চসিকের কর্মীরা