Odi World Cup: Watch: Crying fan hugs Mujeeb Ur Rahman after Afghanistan’s famous win | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: As Afghanistan caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of ODI World Cup , thrashing defending champions England, emotions ran wild at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.Be it players or the fans of the Afghan team, the stadium was filled with immense joy and cheers after Hashmatullah Shahidi’s men pulled off an epic triumph over heavyweights and tournament favourites England.Amid sheer happiness, a heart-warming video of a young little fan, who was in tears of joy after Afghanistan’s win also hogged the limelight.The fan was greeted by star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman , who was seen consoling and hugging him after the win.

An all-round Afghanistan dishing out a collective effort to bundle out England for 215 runs in 40.3 overs in their chase of 285 to register just their second World Cup win.

Afghanistan’s other win at the tournament came eight years back in the 2015 edition in Australia against Scotland.