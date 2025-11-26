বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৫১ অপরাহ্ন
Official! Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games; gets seal of approval at CGF General Assembly | More sports News

  বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Representing India in Glasgow were Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal K; Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha; IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer; Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among others.

New Delhi: Ahmedabad was officially named the host city of the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday (November 26), edging out Abuja, Nigeria. Delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.Representing India in Glasgow were Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal K; Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha; IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer; Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among others.Moments after Ahmedabad was announced as hosts, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers surprised delegates with a rich cultural performance.

“We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress,” said IOA president PT Usha.Commonwealth Sport also confirmed that 15–17 sports will feature at the 2030 Games. The next Games, to be held in Glasgow, will feature 10 sports.Sports that are assured to find a place in the Programme are: Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball and Boxing. The remaining steps to complete the Sports Programme will begin next month, and the full Centenary Games line-up will be revealed next year. The sports under consideration are: Archery, Badminton, 3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon and Para Triathlon, and Wrestling. India will also have the option to propose up to two additional sports, whether new or traditional.As news of the confirmation arrived, New Delhi — which last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 — witnessed cheers, celebrations, and fireworks at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.Ahmedabad’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games had received a significant boost last month when the Executive Board proposed Gujarat’s city as hosts for the 2030 Centenary Games. It will mark one hundred years since the inaugural Commonwealth Games, held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

As part of Ahmedabad’s candidature, the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee assessed the city’s readiness based on parameters such as athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.In the run up to the Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad will host numerous big-ticket events such as the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Asia Para-Archery Cup. In recent months, Ahmedabad has already hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, the Asian Aquatics Championships, and football’s AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium are going to be the prime venues for the Games. The Narendra Modi Stadium — situated within the Sports Enclave — is equipped to host aquatic, football, and indoor sports events.The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, currently under construction, will stage multiple sporting events and serve as the athletes’ village, accommodating up to 3,000 people.





