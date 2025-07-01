Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১ জুলাই ২০২৫
On Date Night With Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Cartier Necklace Steals The Spotlight | Hollywood News

Taylor Swift was spotted wearing the iconic Panthere necklace, worth $22,500.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in New York City. (Photo Credit: X)

Taylor Swift is serving summer style inspiration during a date night with beau Travis Kelce. On Saturday, June 28, the billionaire singer stepped out in New York City with the Kansas City Chiefs player wearing matching ensembles. The couple turned heads as they were spotted hand in hand entering a restaurant.

Swift stepped into her Lover era as she was seen donning a gorgeous pink and white houndstooth mini dress by Balmain, featuring gold metal chain straps and gold buttons down the front. The tweed ensemble also has a bustier-style neckline and retails for $3,490. Swift’s trendy Balmain ensemble caught the attention of social media users and it was her accessories that became the talk of the town.

The Reputation crooner was spotted wearing the iconic Panthere necklace by Cartier. This one-of-a-kind piece is studded with gold and diamonds and is priced at $22,500. Along with this, Swift wore an Ofira Tattoo diamond ring worth $3,400 and paired it up with a diamond-studded gold Rolex watch. Her accessories, which screamed old money aesthetics, took her whole look to a different level. The pop icon finished off her look with a pair of Christian Louboutin Miss Jane Sandals worth $895 and a tan Aspinal of London purse.

On the other hand, her partner opted for an oversized short-sleeved white shirt and teamed it up with a pair of black pants and matching shoes. Kelce completed his look with a pair of stylish shades. The couple’s newest NYC date night comes after they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Manhattan on Friday.

Swift and Kelce have been seen spending most of their off-season time together, dividing days between New York and Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs player is currently training after his team came up short to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. Previously, the couple was spotted attending an event at the Tight End University in Nashville, where Swift took the stage for a surprise performance with Kane Brown, singing her hit track Shake It Off. The couple was also spotted hanging out with Swift’s long-time best friend Abigail Anderson and her husband Charles Berard.

