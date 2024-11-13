On this day, 10 years ago: Rohit Sharma rewrote history books with 264 | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: On November 13 ten years ago, Rohit Sharma, now captaining Team India in Tests and ODIs, delivered one of the most extraordinary performances in cricket history , etching his name in the record books with 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This monumental score, a decade ago, remains the highest individual score in One Day International (ODI) cricket to date, a feat that continues to awe cricket fans around the globe.

The innings unfolded in dramatic style. Sharma started off cautiously, scoring just 50 runs off his first 72 balls, before unleashing an onslaught that would rewrite cricket history.

Once he found his rhythm, there was no stopping him. Rohit struck an astonishing 33 boundaries and 9 sixes, tearing apart the Sri Lankan bowling attack and setting an imposing total.

His 264 runs came off 173 balls, with an incredible acceleration that saw him add 209 runs in the last 108 deliveries, meaning that he had single-handedly maintained a strike rate of around 200 for almost 18 overs.

His innings was marked not only by power but also by remarkable placement and timing, as he manipulated the field to find gaps and convert every possible run.

Rohit’s record-breaking performance helped India post a formidable total of 404/5, setting Sri Lanka a daunting target that they failed to chase, with India winning the match by a staggering 153 runs.

Rohit’s 264 was particularly special as it made him the only player in cricket history to score two double-centuries in ODIs at that time, demonstrating his unparalleled ability in the limited-overs format.

The historic knock elevated Rohit Sharma’s reputation as one of the finest ODI openers. Ten years later, his 264 remains an unbeaten record, celebrated for its brilliance and hailed as one of the most remarkable achievements in cricket.