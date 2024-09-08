On this day: Virat Kohli’s first century after 1020 days and 83 innings | Cricket News

Between November 2019 and September 2022, Virat Kohli experienced a challenging period in his cricketing journey. It’s not that runs were not coming off his bat, but an international century remained unachievable.It had been 1020 days and 83 innings that Kohli hadn’t scored a hundred. For someone who had already scored 70 international centuries, it was certainly something unusual.The spell ended on September 8, 2022, during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Afghanistan in Dubai.Kohli, who looked to be regaining his touch in the tournament’s previous matches, finally silenced his doubters with a hundred.

Opening the innings for India, which was only incidental because of the absence of Rohit Sharma, Kohli capitalized on the opportunity and played a masterly knock of 122 of a mere 61 balls, decorated with 12 fours and 6 sixes.

It was also Kohli’s first century in T20Is and 71st across formats internationally.

Prior to this, his last century had come in a Test match against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Kohli’s unbeaten knock propelled India to an imposing total of 212 for 2, a target that proved insurmountable for Afghanistan.

Brief Scorecard: India 212 for 2 (Kohli 122*, KL Rahul 62; Fareed Ahmad 2 for 57) beat Afghanistan 111 for 8 (Ibrahim Zadran 64*; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 for 4) by 101 runs