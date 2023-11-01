Once A Renowned Child Actor In Hindi Films, Vishal Desai Now Works As …

The Hindi film industry offers a lot of opportunities in different fields and many actors, instead of taking up acting as a full-time job, try hands-on direction. One of those celebrities is the actor Vishal Desai. He catapulted to fame after his roles as a child actor in Anokha Bandhan, Yaarana, and others. He last played the role of a child actor in the film Aakhri Sanghursh but then stopped acting after that.

He has now turned to direction and has worked as an assistant director for films like Baghban, Baabul, and Bhoothnath. He has also directed the daily soap Kamini Damini, Dholki, and Veergati. As a child actor, Vishal got the opportunity to enact the childhood roles of Amitabh, and he feels happy about it. His often-used on-screen name Master Bittu has become his identity. Vishal is also working as a creative director in an entertainment channel.

Vishal last directed the movie Veergati starring actors like Yatin Karyekar, Rinku Karmarkar, and Ajit Jha. Aditi Bhaskar, Nikhil Chavan, Anwar Fatehan, and Gaurav Ghatnekar also acted in this film. This film started streaming on Zee 5 on January 26 in Marathi and Hindi. It revolves around the life of Lieutenant Salim Sheikh from the Maratha Light Infantry brigade. It narrates how Lieutenant Salim Sheikh tries to control the violent situations in Kashmir. Whether he is able to accomplish this objective or not forms the core theme of the film. Daytee Pictures Private Limited has produced this film that was shot in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. According to a report published in IMDB, the budget of the film is Rs Rs 10,000,000.

Vishal also teamed up with BR Films for the Marathi movie Nanyachi Dusri Baju which was launched in 2014. This film has been in the production stage since then and there has been no information about it in the public domain. Shree Yamai Pictures also collaborated with BR Films for the production of this movie. Eminent film personalities like actor Sachin Khedekar and director Chandrakant Kulkarni were present at the launch ceremony of this movie.