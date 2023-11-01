বুধবার , ১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Once A Renowned Child Actor In Hindi Films, Vishal Desai Now Works As …

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১, ২০২৩ ১২:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 10 31t234735.345 2023 11 14caf8a7efa6fad29d6adfa1691b6284


Vishal was fondly known as Master Bittu while he played a child actor.

Vishal was fondly known as Master Bittu while he played a child actor.

Vishal last directed Veergati, starring Yatin Karyekar, Rinku Karmarkar, and Ajit Jha.

The Hindi film industry offers a lot of opportunities in different fields and many actors, instead of taking up acting as a full-time job, try hands-on direction. One of those celebrities is the actor Vishal Desai. He catapulted to fame after his roles as a child actor in Anokha Bandhan, Yaarana, and others. He last played the role of a child actor in the film Aakhri Sanghursh but then stopped acting after that.

He has now turned to direction and has worked as an assistant director for films like Baghban, Baabul, and Bhoothnath. He has also directed the daily soap Kamini Damini, Dholki, and Veergati. As a child actor, Vishal got the opportunity to enact the childhood roles of Amitabh, and he feels happy about it. His often-used on-screen name Master Bittu has become his identity. Vishal is also working as a creative director in an entertainment channel.

Vishal last directed the movie Veergati starring actors like Yatin Karyekar, Rinku Karmarkar, and Ajit Jha. Aditi Bhaskar, Nikhil Chavan, Anwar Fatehan, and Gaurav Ghatnekar also acted in this film. This film started streaming on Zee 5 on January 26 in Marathi and Hindi. It revolves around the life of Lieutenant Salim Sheikh from the Maratha Light Infantry brigade. It narrates how Lieutenant Salim Sheikh tries to control the violent situations in Kashmir. Whether he is able to accomplish this objective or not forms the core theme of the film. Daytee Pictures Private Limited has produced this film that was shot in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. According to a report published in IMDB, the budget of the film is Rs Rs 10,000,000.

Vishal also teamed up with BR Films for the Marathi movie Nanyachi Dusri Baju which was launched in 2014. This film has been in the production stage since then and there has been no information about it in the public domain. Shree Yamai Pictures also collaborated with BR Films for the production of this movie. Eminent film personalities like actor Sachin Khedekar and director Chandrakant Kulkarni were present at the launch ceremony of this movie.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

untitled design 2023 10 31t234735.345 2023 11 14caf8a7efa6fad29d6adfa1691b6284 16x9
Once A Renowned Child Actor In Hindi Films, Vishal Desai Now Works As …
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
whatsapp 5 1 169881689516x9
WhatsApp নিয়ে এল ধামাকাদার নতুন ফিচার্স, কী লাভ হবে জানেন তো ?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Merin academy 800x420
মেরিন একাডেমির কমান্ড্যান্ট পেলেন আউটস্ট্যান্ডিং অ্যাওয়ার্ড
বাংলাদেশ
photo
All you need to know about Pakistan’s chances of reaching World Cup semi-finals after big win over Bangladesh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG 8 August 2022

বাড়তি ভাড়া: চট্টগ্রামে ৭ বাসকে জরিমানা

 wm str1

স্যোশাল মিডিয়া ব্যবহারে সবাইকে আরও সচেতন হতে হবে: পলক

 1694325072 photo

Australia dethrone Pakistan to become World No.1 ODI team | Cricket News

 download 57

হাসপাতালে করোনা আক্রান্ত রোগীদের ৯০ শতাংশ গ্রামের: স্বাস্থ্য ডিজি

 received 1390374945076460

সভাপতির রক্ত দানের মধ্য দিয়ে রক্তের বন্ধন ঝাউগড়া’র ৫০০ ব্যাগ রক্তদান

 received 1764737643891298

রাষ্ট্রকে মেরামত করতে হবে : মোস্তফা ভুইয়া

 Jahan ali pic 1 1

মুক্তাগাছার বড়গ্রাম ইউনিয়নে আ.লীগের সেই বিদ্রোহী প্রার্থী বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা চেয়ারম্যান নির্বাচিত

 LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Cashew Nuts 800x416

নিয়মিত কাজুবাদাম খেলে দেহে যা ঘটে

 wm joebidenimran 800x416

বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে অংশীদারিত্বকে গুরুত্ব দেয় যুক্তরাষ্ট্র: বাইডেন

 wm Gm kader banani 800x416

দুর্যোগ মোকাবিলায় সকলকে ঐক্যবদ্ধভাবে কাজ করতে হবে: জিএম কাদের