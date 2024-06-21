শুক্রবার , ২১ জুন ২০২৪ | ৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘One-handed, full stretch’: Marnus Labuschagne produces ‘one of the greatest’ catches at T20 Blast – Watch | Cricket News

জুন ২১, ২০২৪ ১০:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Marnus Labuschagne, representing Glamorgan in England’s T20 Blast competition, made headlines with an extraordinary one-handed catch to dismiss Ben Charlesworth of Gloucestershire. Although Glamorgan ultimately lost in a last-ball thriller on Thursday, Labuschagne’s spectacular catch stood out.
As Gloucestershire began their 10th over needing 96 runs from 66 balls, Charlesworth attempted to take on England bowler Mason Crane‘s spin.The shot fell short, and Labuschagne, initially seen far from the ball’s landing spot, committed to a dive and caught it with his right hand.
Labuschagne celebrated by jogging off and holding the ball up in the air. His Glamorgan teammates quickly mobbed him in excitement.
WATCH:

“Oh! That is unbelievable. That is one of the greatest catches you will ever see,” the commentator exclaimed.
The co-commentator added, “Oh my goodness. That is incredible. What a catch that is, one-handed, full stretch. Brilliant catch.”
Labuschagne’s catch not only showcased his athleticism but also became a highlight in the cricketing world, despite Glamorgan’s narrow defeat.





