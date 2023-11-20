সোমবার , ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
One last time: Watch the ‘fielding medal’ ceremonies that bonded Team India during the World Cup | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Team India‘s think-tank, led by head coach Rahul Dravid, introduced an innovative ceremony at the end of every match as a team-bonding activity during the just-concluded ODI World Cup, which saw the fielding coach, T Dilip, awarding a medal to the best fielder of the match.
Over the course of the October 5 to November 19 tournament in India, Dilip chose innovative ways to announce the winner for a particular match, using the Spidercam, the giant screen in the stadium, the dressing-room TV, etc. The players looked very enthusiastic about the medal throughout the World Cup, some even signalling to Dilip from the ground about their candidature for the medal in a particular match after a good fielding effort or a catch.
However, after losing the World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, it must have been tough for the team to keep the smiles on for the last ‘fielding medal ceremony’ of the event.
But the big-hearted Indian players came together for each other, as Virat Kohli was announced the winner for the final.

India won all their nine league matches to finish on top of the points table and then defeated New Zealand in the semi-final. But the match that mattered the most slipped out of their grasp against a clinical Australian team.
Here are some of the other ‘fielding medal ceremonies’ for Team India during this World Cup:





