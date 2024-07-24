Orry aka Orhan Awatramani To Make Bollywood Debut Soon? Viral Poster Leaves Netizens Wondering

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is a social media sensation and there is no doubt about it. However, looks like he is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. On Wednesday, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to its Instagram handle and dropped a poster which featured Orry with the text – ‘Orryginal – A Story Like Never Before’.

It is being said that the poster was leaked by PVR Inox with the caption, “Orry spills it all in #Orryginal! From social media to his big screen debut, watch @orry like never before only at #PVRINOX”. This has left everyone wondering if a film on Orry is going to be made soon. Check it out here:

Orry is known for being friends and partying with top Bollywood celebrities. Even though Orry has made it clear that he is a ‘liver’, people often ask him about his source of income. In March this year, Orry was speaking to Storyboard18 when he revealed his primary source of income and shared that he brings ‘joy’ to people by attending their events. “For now, my focus is to spread the message of happiness. It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself. These appearances are currently my primary source of income,” he said.

Orry further claimed that he gets anywhere between Rs 15 to 30 lakh for attending such events. “People call me to weddings and they are happy to pay me anywhere between ₹15 lakh- ₹30 lakh. They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else. So, my actual audience keeps me so afloat that they want me there at their events,” he added.

Previously, Orry appeared on Koffee With Karan when he told Karan Johar he was planning his digital demise. “When you see me on paparazzi pages and on screen, that’s the story I’m telling. I spend the whole day reading. I am in the comments section reading every review of my images. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh his 15 minutes will end, he’s going to vanish, just wait. The fame’s getting to his head.’ Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my own downfall now. The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest star burn out the fastest,” he said.