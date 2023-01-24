Oscars 2023 Nominations Date, Time, Where To Watch; Will SS Rajamouli’s RRR Receive A Nod?

The 95th Academy Awards Nominations for the year 2023 will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. The Oscars, the preeminent award show for the cinematic arts, have repeatedly produced triumphant and contentious moments. The nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress have always been the centre of attention. While several predictions are being made, Indian fans are hoping RRR gets a nod as well.

The 95th Academy Awards are particularly thrilling for India because four movies—RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers — have been selected for the shortlist. The nomination status of the Indian entries will shortly be revealed to viewers. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will serve as the hosts of the nominee announcement event. On Tuesday, January 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET (7 pm in India), Ahmed and Williams will announce the nominations live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy. The Academy will broadcast the Oscar nominations live on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in addition to Oscars.org. Additionally, ABC.com and Hulu Live TV will both stream it.

The 95th Academy Awards will be taking place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolly Theatre in Los Angeles, and viewers can watch the award show online on YouTube, Hulu Live TV, and ABC.com. The late-night talk show presenter Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars ceremony in 2023, according to an announcement from the Academy Awards. Kimmel will be hosting the Oscar ceremony for the third time, after 2017 and 2018.

Top contenders for Best Film Award this year include Elvis, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Banshees of Inisherin. Predictions for the Best Actor include Brendan Fraser as the main character in The Whale, Tom Cruise reviving Top Gun, and Austin Butler for his role as Elvis.

The films Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, and The Banshees of Inisherin are thought to be the strongest contenders for Best Picture. On the other hand, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Todd Field for Tár, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Steven Spielberg for The Fablemans are anticipated as the biggest nominations for the Best Director Oscar.

