রবিবার , ১৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২৮শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Out-of-form Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dropped for second and third Tests against England | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২৪ ৪:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Out-of-form Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dropped for second and third Tests against England | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi were on Sunday dropped from the Pakistan squad for the second and third Tests against England.
After the embarrassing innings defeat in Multan in the first Test, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the squad for the final two matches on Sunday afternoon and Babar and Shaheen were not included in the 16-man squad.
Interestingly, under-fire Shan Masood has retained his spot as the captain.
“We’ve made the decision to rest Babar Azam and a few other players,” said selector Aaqib Javed in a Pakistan Cricket Board release.
Babar had not scored a fifty in his last 18 Test innings and managed just 30 and five in the first Test defeat against England.
Pacer Naseem Shah and keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed have also been rested for the remainder of the England Test series.
“We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges.
“They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger,” Javed added.
The four key players in the squad have been replaced by Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam (all uncapped), fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan, the board said in a release.

The second and third Tests are scheduled to be held in Multan and Rawalpindi respectively.
Pakistan squad (for 2nd and 3rd Tests):
Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

কক্সবাজারের আন্তর্জাতিক দুর্যোগ প্রশমন দিবস – ২০২৪ পালিত
কক্সবাজারের আন্তর্জাতিক দুর্যোগ প্রশমন দিবস – ২০২৪ পালিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Out-of-form Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dropped for second and third Tests against England | Cricket News
Out-of-form Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi dropped for second and third Tests against England | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Salman Khan CANCELS Bigg Boss 18 Shoot, Rushes to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique’s Death
Salman Khan CANCELS Bigg Boss 18 Shoot, Rushes to Lilavati Hospital After Baba Siddique’s Death
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
প্রবাসীর টাকা নিয়ে স্ত্রী উধাও, সন্ধান চেয়ে স্বামীর আকুতি
প্রবাসীর টাকা নিয়ে স্ত্রী উধাও, সন্ধান চেয়ে স্বামীর আকুতি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
অব্যবহৃত জমি লিজ দেবে ইনটেক – Corporate Sangbad

অব্যবহৃত জমি লিজ দেবে ইনটেক – Corporate Sangbad

 একই বিভাগের ৪০ শিক্ষার্থীকে শোকজ

একই বিভাগের ৪০ শিক্ষার্থীকে শোকজ

 T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia Highlights: Rohit, Ashwin help Kohli-led India end campaign on a winning note | Cricket News

T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia Highlights: Rohit, Ashwin help Kohli-led India end campaign on a winning note | Cricket News

 ‘দেশে স্বায়ত্ত্বশাসিত বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় নেই, সব সরকারি হয়ে গেছে’

‘দেশে স্বায়ত্ত্বশাসিত বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় নেই, সব সরকারি হয়ে গেছে’

 ওমিক্রন নিয়ে আতঙ্কিত না হওয়ার পরামর্শ বায়োএনটেকের

ওমিক্রন নিয়ে আতঙ্কিত না হওয়ার পরামর্শ বায়োএনটেকের

 Will 2022 Be AAP’s Breakthrough Year?

Will 2022 Be AAP’s Breakthrough Year?

 নির্ধারিত সময়সীমা ২৩ আগস্ট: ব্যবসার নিবন্ধন না নিলে সৌদি প্রবাসীদের সম্পদ বাজেয়াপ্ত

নির্ধারিত সময়সীমা ২৩ আগস্ট: ব্যবসার নিবন্ধন না নিলে সৌদি প্রবাসীদের সম্পদ বাজেয়াপ্ত

 ‘সিঙ্গাপুর বানাতে গিয়ে দেশটাকে আজিমপুর বানিয়ে ফেলেছে’

‘সিঙ্গাপুর বানাতে গিয়ে দেশটাকে আজিমপুর বানিয়ে ফেলেছে’

 Everything felt correct from first ball of my second spell: Mohammed Shami | Cricket News

Everything felt correct from first ball of my second spell: Mohammed Shami | Cricket News

 প্রাইম ফাইন্যান্সের লেনদেন বন্ধ কাল – Corporate Sangbad

প্রাইম ফাইন্যান্সের লেনদেন বন্ধ কাল – Corporate Sangbad