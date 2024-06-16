PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms as Pakistan eye consolatory win over Ireland

Pakistan vs Ireland T20 WC Live Score: Babar Azam’s Pakistan will aim to regain some pride when they face an underperforming Ireland in their final Group A match at Lauderhill, Florida.

Arch-rivals India and co-hosts USA have already secured the two spots for the Super Eight stage from Group A.

This leaves Pakistan to introspect and review their T20 performance. However, their immediate task is to overcome the Irish challenge.

Ireland had previously defeated Pakistan in a bilateral match leading up to the T20 World Cup. If the match proceeds as planned, both teams in green will be contesting fiercely for a conclusive win.

Ireland remain winless in Group A, and they will be motivated to finish on a high. They hope to exploit Pakistan’s current lack of confidence and vulnerability at critical moments, aiming for a collective effort.

The match’s progress depends on the weather, as Florida has been experiencing flood-like conditions due to heavy rains in recent days.

Squads

Ireland – Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Ross Adair

Pakistan – Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi