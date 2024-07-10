Pakistan Cricket Board sacks selectors Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign | Cricket News

বুধবার , ১০ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৬শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Pakistan Cricket Board sacks selectors Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq after the national team’s poor performance in the recent T20 World Cup. This decision follows Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, where they were eliminated in the group stage after losing to debutants and co-hosts, the United States.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the PCB confirmed the termination of both selectors’ roles within the national selection committee setup.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board … has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup,” the statement read.
Razzaq had been serving as a member of both the men’s and women’s selection committees, while Wahab remained a prominent figure in the men’s seven-member selection committee, even after being removed as panel chief earlier this year. Both have now been relieved of their duties.
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had previously promised significant changes following the team’s disappointing World Cup performance. The decision to remove Riaz and Razzaq highlights the PCB’s commitment to restructuring and improving the team’s prospects in future competitions.





