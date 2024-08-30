Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Persistent rain in Rawalpindi washes out Day 1 | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The first day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium washed out on Friday due to persistent rain.Bangladesh are ahead 1-0 in the two-match series after last week’s historic 10-wicket victory at the same location against Pakistan, which were bowled out for a humiliating 146 in the second innings on the fifth and final day of play.The outfield was submerged in rain when the play was called off at 12:05 p.m. local time by the umpires, who kept the players and team officials in the hotel, as per AP.

Pakistan is ranked No. 8 in the World Test Championship, slightly above the bottom-dwelling West Indies, while Bangladesh is ranked No. 7.

Since Shan Masood was made captain last year, Pakistan has lost four straight Test matches and hasn’t triumphed in a home Test since defeating South Africa in December 2021. The final four Test matches between Australia and New Zealand ended in draws.

Pakistan’s 12-man squad included leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and another left-armer, Mir Hamza, in place of the rusty Shaheen Shah Afridi , who was dropped.

Bangladesh responded to Pakistan’s 448-6 declared with a robust total of 565, but Afridi, playing his first Test in eight months, was ineffectual and had to wait until Pakistan took the third new ball to claim 2-88.

After 28 years, Pakistan’s plan to unleash an all-out speed attack in a home Test match flopped. Abrar was unexpectedly dropped from the first Test team and requested to participate in a four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Islamabad.

On the other hand, in a thrilling fifth day, off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan combined for seven wickets to dismiss Pakistan for their lowest-ever score against Bangladesh in 14 Test matches.

Among the runs were Bangladesh’s batters, who were led by the tenacious 191 of Mushfiqur Rahim. Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, and Mehidy also scored significant half-centuries.