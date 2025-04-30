Palak Tiwari Gets Mobbed, Carried Out Of Jeep At Bhootnii Song Launch, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Last Updated: April 30, 2025, 00:07 IST

Palak Tiwari was mobbed by fans at The Bhootnii song launch, leading her team to carry her out of the car.

Palak Tiwari at The Bhootnii song launch.

Palak Tiwari had quite an eventful evening during the music launch of her upcoming film The Bhootnii, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy. The young actress, who made her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, found herself mobbed by fans as she arrived at the venue.

In videos now going viral, Palak can be seen struggling to exit her vehicle as eager fans surrounded her car. Wearing a blue crop top paired with a printed lehenga skirt, Palak appeared visibly overwhelmed. In an unusual turn, she was carried out of the car by a male team member to navigate through the crowd safely.

In one frame, Palak is seen reaching out to fans while still perched in the car, smiling and making a gesture of gratitude. Another frame shows the actress being lifted out by the man, who held her firmly while navigating the packed crowd. The visuals have led to a frenzy on social media, with fans dropping heart-eye emojis and expressing curiosity about the man carrying her. “Who is the guy?” asked many, while others praised Palak for her calm demeanour amid the chaos.

Palak, known for her confident screen presence and elegant style, has been receiving praise from her co-stars as well. Mouni Roy, her co-actor in The Bhootnii, earlier said, “She doesn’t need to take any tips from me because she is so natural… she portrayed all of that so well. She’s a very versatile actor, and I believe she’s going to go a very, very long way.”

The buzz around The Bhootnii continues to grow, and Palak is steadily carving a place for herself in Bollywood.