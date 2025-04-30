Advertise here
বুধবার , ৩০ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ১৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Palak Tiwari Gets Mobbed, Carried Out Of Jeep At Bhootnii Song Launch, Video Goes Viral | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৩০, ২০২৫ ১১:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Palak Tiwari Gets Mobbed, Carried Out Of Jeep At Bhootnii Song Launch, Video Goes Viral | Watch


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Palak Tiwari was mobbed by fans at The Bhootnii song launch, leading her team to carry her out of the car.

Palak Tiwari at The Bhootnii song launch.

Palak Tiwari at The Bhootnii song launch.

Palak Tiwari had quite an eventful evening during the music launch of her upcoming film The Bhootnii, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy. The young actress, who made her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, found herself mobbed by fans as she arrived at the venue.

In videos now going viral, Palak can be seen struggling to exit her vehicle as eager fans surrounded her car. Wearing a blue crop top paired with a printed lehenga skirt, Palak appeared visibly overwhelmed. In an unusual turn, she was carried out of the car by a male team member to navigate through the crowd safely.

In one frame, Palak is seen reaching out to fans while still perched in the car, smiling and making a gesture of gratitude. Another frame shows the actress being lifted out by the man, who held her firmly while navigating the packed crowd. The visuals have led to a frenzy on social media, with fans dropping heart-eye emojis and expressing curiosity about the man carrying her. “Who is the guy?” asked many, while others praised Palak for her calm demeanour amid the chaos.

Palak, known for her confident screen presence and elegant style, has been receiving praise from her co-stars as well. Mouni Roy, her co-actor in The Bhootnii, earlier said, “She doesn’t need to take any tips from me because she is so natural… she portrayed all of that so well. She’s a very versatile actor, and I believe she’s going to go a very, very long way.”

The buzz around The Bhootnii continues to grow, and Palak is steadily carving a place for herself in Bollywood.

News movies Palak Tiwari Gets Mobbed, Carried Out Of Jeep At Bhootnii Song Launch, Video Goes Viral | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Palak Tiwari Gets Mobbed, Carried Out Of Jeep At Bhootnii Song Launch, Video Goes Viral | Watch
Palak Tiwari Gets Mobbed, Carried Out Of Jeep At Bhootnii Song Launch, Video Goes Viral | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
তুমুল কালবৈশাখীতে লন্ডভন্ড! অক্ষয় তৃতীয়ার সকাল থেকে ব্যাপক ঝড়বৃষ্টি দিঘা, কলকাতা-সহ বাংলায়? আবহাওয়ার লেটেস্ট আপডেট IMD WB Weather Update Kalbaisakhi accompanied with thundersqall gusty wind hailstorm lightning Alert in several districts including Kolkata Digha
তুমুল কালবৈশাখীতে লন্ডভন্ড! অক্ষয় তৃতীয়ার সকাল থেকে ব্যাপক ঝড়বৃষ্টি দিঘা, কলকাতা-সহ বাংলায়? আবহাওয়ার লেটেস্ট আপডেট IMD WB Weather Update Kalbaisakhi accompanied with thundersqall gusty wind hailstorm lightning Alert in several districts including Kolkata Digha
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ৩০ এপ্রিল কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ৩০ এপ্রিল কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কলকাতায় হোটেলে আগুন, ১৪ জনের মৃত্যু
কলকাতায় হোটেলে আগুন, ১৪ জনের মৃত্যু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
মার্কিন নিষেধাজ্ঞায় শান্তি মিশনেও প্রভাব পড়তে পারে: ফখরুল

মার্কিন নিষেধাজ্ঞায় শান্তি মিশনেও প্রভাব পড়তে পারে: ফখরুল

 Ex-AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas Tells Bhagwant Mann as Punjab Police Reaches his Ghaziabad Residence 

Ex-AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas Tells Bhagwant Mann as Punjab Police Reaches his Ghaziabad Residence 

 Bowlers help Sri Lanka stun Australia in rain-hit 2nd ODI | Cricket News

Bowlers help Sri Lanka stun Australia in rain-hit 2nd ODI | Cricket News

 ১৮০ সামরিক ঘাঁটি ও ৯ শহর আরাকান আর্মির দখলে

১৮০ সামরিক ঘাঁটি ও ৯ শহর আরাকান আর্মির দখলে

 জিভে জল আনা ঘি রোস্ট না স্বাদবাহারি ফিশ কারি? খাঁটি দক্ষিণী আমিষের স্বাদ এবার শহরে, আপনি কবে আসছেন? – News18 Bangla

জিভে জল আনা ঘি রোস্ট না স্বাদবাহারি ফিশ কারি? খাঁটি দক্ষিণী আমিষের স্বাদ এবার শহরে, আপনি কবে আসছেন? – News18 Bangla

 সাপ্তাহিক লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো লিমিটেড – Corporate Sangbad

সাপ্তাহিক লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো লিমিটেড – Corporate Sangbad

 Visa-Free Travel | ভিসা ছাড়াই বিদেশ ভ্রমণ! জেনে নিন শীতেই ঘুরে আসতে পারেন এই দেশগুলিতে – News18 Bangla

Visa-Free Travel | ভিসা ছাড়াই বিদেশ ভ্রমণ! জেনে নিন শীতেই ঘুরে আসতে পারেন এই দেশগুলিতে – News18 Bangla

 2nd Test: India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Virat Kohli | Cricket News

2nd Test: India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Virat Kohli | Cricket News

 অটিজম শিশু সাফি’র আন্তর্জাতিক সম্মাননা লাভ

অটিজম শিশু সাফি’র আন্তর্জাতিক সম্মাননা লাভ

 Kangana Ranaut Says Country ‘Devalue Nationalists’ ​After Police Visit in ‘Hurting Sikh Sentiments’ Case

Kangana Ranaut Says Country ‘Devalue Nationalists’ ​After Police Visit in ‘Hurting Sikh Sentiments’ Case
Advertise here