Paparazzo Reveals Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Avoiding Media; Mary Kom Gets Annoyed With Kapil Sharma

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been giving the media and paparazzi a miss since 2021. The actor has avoided the cameras, hiding under umbrellas and not posing for the media at events and parties. While the Pathaan actor had made a couple of rare appearances, he continues to ignore the cameras. A paparazzo has now revealed that Shah Rukh has been avoiding the paparazzi because he is angry with the media over the coverage of his son Aryan Khan’s arrest.

It seems like Mary Kom was not okay with too many jokes on angry boxers on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The boxing champion was seen on Saturday night’s episode with Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. During the episode of the Netflix show, Kapil Sharma cracked jokes about Saina’s badminton, Sania’s gold medals and often circled back to boxers being angry. At one point, Mary confessed she was getting angry by the recurring jokes.

Deepika Padukone launched a new poster of herself from Kalki 2898 AD ahead of the film’s trailer launch. Taking to Instagram, she shared a poster in which a worried Deepika stared at something far away. Deepika was seen wearing a brown costume while a dystopian city was seen in the background. Sharing the poster, Deepika wrote, “The hope begins with her #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow.”

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif made her first public appearance since she sparked pregnancy rumours. The actress landed in Mumbai on Saturday night. Katrina was said to be in London, where she was spending time with family and husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma starrer Munjya hit theatres on Friday and impressed everyone. On its opening day, the film received a positive response from the audience and earned close to Rs 4 crore. On Saturday, the film showed a good growth and minted over Rs 6.75 crore. According to a report in Sacknilk, the total collection of the film now stands to Rs 10.75 Cr.

