বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৩০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Para javelin thrower Sumit Antil breaks own world record to win gold at World Championships | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Indian Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil etched his name in the record books once again by setting a new world record in the F64 javelin throw event at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Paris.
His exceptional performance saw him achieve a remarkable distance of 70.83 meters, surpassing his own previous record of 70.17 meters set during the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships in May of the previous year.

This latest achievement adds to Antil’s impressive accolades, as he had previously clinched gold in the men’s javelin F64/44 final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, setting a world record throw of 68.55 meters.
Furthermore, Antil has now secured a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, making him the fourth Indian athlete to earn this distinction. The top-four ranked athletes in each individual medal event at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships are granted qualification for the upcoming Paralympic Games, further cementing Antil’s remarkable journey in the world of para-athletics.





