Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy; Samay Raina Buys Swanky Toyota Vellfire On Dhanteras | Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, while comedian Samay Raina celebrated Dhanteras by gifting himself a luxurious ₹1.3 crore Toyota Vellfire.

Congratulations are in order, as Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has welcomed her first child with hubby Raghav Chadha. The new parents announced the arrival of their baby boy through a lovely post on Instagram, expressing their excitement over starting this new chapter in life. Soon after they shared the post, celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and others showered love on the newborn baby, and congratulated Parineeti and Raghav.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, who often makes headlines for his notorious statements, is celebrating Diwali in the most exciting way. Yesterday, October 18, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, he gifted himself a swanky Toyota Vellfire, a high-end MPV. The car is priced at a whopping ₹1.3 crore in India.

Fans of American rapper Travis Scott got more than they bargained for during his Delhi concert on Saturday night (October 18). The rapper stepped down from the stage to get closer to the crowd at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but things quickly got a little chaotic. Excited fans reached out and tried to pull him towards them, prompting security to step in and restore order within seconds. Videos of the moment have since gone viral, showing just how enthusiastic and overexcited his fans can get.

Amaal Mallik, who has been receiving criticism for his language and temperament issues in Bigg Boss 19, is currently under fire after his fight with housemate Farrhana Bhatt. During this Weekend Ka Vaar, after Salman Khan schooled Amaal Mallik and even his father Daboo Mallik came to give him some advice, viewers expressed disappointment towards Salman for giving Amaal only a “soft warning.”

An unseen photo featuring Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, and Mahesh Babu has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans excited. The candid picture, which recently surfaced on social media, captures three of the biggest icons sharing a light moment.

