বুধবার , ১৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Parineeti Chopra Was Told ‘You Have to Look Your Worst’ in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: ‘People Said, I’ve Done Botox…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৭, ২০২৪ ১১:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
parineeti chopra amar singh chamkila diljit dosanjh 2024 04 9042736cd0c9ff6fcc3173be35a5ae9c


Parineeti Chopra talks about her experience of working in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Parineeti Chopra talks about her experience of working in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

Parineeti Chopra has opened up about how people started spreading all sorts of rumours about her after she gained 16 kilos for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine as she has been receiving immense praise for her performance in Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The biopic features Diljit Dosanjh as the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamika and Parineeti as his wife and singing partner Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti underwent a drastic physical transformation to portray the character of Amarjot Kaur and gained about 16 kilograms for the film.

Now, the actress has opened up about how people started spreading all sorts of rumours about her after she put on weight for the Imtiaz Ali directorial. She shared, “Imtiaz (director Imtiaz Ali) sir said you have to sing live on set. You have to put 20 kilos for this film. 16 kilos for this film I ended up putting. You have to not have a patch of makeup on your face. You have to sort of look your worst in a way. But it’s a performance character. I forgot everything else.”

Parineeti Chopra also talked about losing out on other opportunities due to her weight gain. “For the past year years, I have hardly been seen on red carpets. I have not done many brand shoots. I have not been seen around because I was looking like this. I am still looking like this and I have still not lost the weight and I am still not looking like myself. But I did not care. That is the kind of actor I am,” she said.

She continued, “People like Vidya Balan, they inspire me when they do it for The Dirty Picture. Even in Hollywood, actors transform themselves and lose everything. That is the kind of actor I am. I hope people see that.”

Talking about pregnancy and plastic surgery rumours, Parineeti added, “People were speculating that I was pregnant. I have done botox. I have done lipo suction — all sorts of rumours were there about me because I was looking this way.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CMCH Children Ward News Photo 17 04 2024 4
গরমজনিত রোগব্যাধি বাড়ছে, হাসপাতালে চাপ
বাংলাদেশ
1713373636 photo
‘Gussa nahi gussa nahi’: Rishabh Pant’s stump-mic chatter goes viral after calming down furious Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
parineeti chopra amar singh chamkila diljit dosanjh 2024 04 9042736cd0c9ff6fcc3173be35a5ae9c
Parineeti Chopra Was Told ‘You Have to Look Your Worst’ in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: ‘People Said, I’ve Done Botox…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm BASIS Election General Motif 25 12 2021
বেসিস নির্বাচনে ৮ প্রার্থীর মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাহার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Sgiuli

শিউলি ফুলের ১১টি স্বাস্থ্য উপকারিতা

 children day

Here’s Why Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday Celebrated as Bal Diwas

 received 886769705386070

মহানগর গোয়েন্দা (বন্দর) বিভাগের অভিযানঃ ১ টি দেশীয় তৈরি এল.জি ও ০৪ রাউন্ড কার্তুজসহ ০২ জন গ্রেফতার

 malaika face yoga 1

Malaika Arora Shows Three Facial Yoga Exercises For Glowing Skin and They’re Super Easy

 oo 12

ভিডিও নেভিগেট করা এখন আরও সহজ, জেনে নিন YouTube-এর দুর্দান্ত নতুন ফিচার নিয়ে!– News18 Bangla

 aamir khan 1

Aamir Khan Flaunts Batting Skills, Asks Fans If He Has a Chance at IPL: '28th Ko Ek Kahaani Sunaoonga'

 gauri khan katrina kaif

Gauri Khan Says Katrina Kaif Has Keen Eye for Interior Design as She Looks Forward to Unveiling Their Project

 batt

ভোগান্তি শেষ, কয়েক মিনিটেই চার্জ হয়ে যাবে মোবাইল বা ল্যাপটপের ব্যাটারি

 govinda krushan

‘You Are Always Forgiven, No Problem with You’

 IMG 20220316 WA0001

টাঙ্গাইলে ব্যবসায়ী হত্যাকান্ডের প্রকৃত রহস্য উদঘাটন ও গ্রেফতারকৃত আসামীর ফাাঁসির দাবিতে মানববন্ধন