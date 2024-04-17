Parineeti Chopra Was Told ‘You Have to Look Your Worst’ in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: ‘People Said, I’ve Done Botox…’

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine as she has been receiving immense praise for her performance in Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The biopic features Diljit Dosanjh as the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamika and Parineeti as his wife and singing partner Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti underwent a drastic physical transformation to portray the character of Amarjot Kaur and gained about 16 kilograms for the film.

Now, the actress has opened up about how people started spreading all sorts of rumours about her after she put on weight for the Imtiaz Ali directorial. She shared, “Imtiaz (director Imtiaz Ali) sir said you have to sing live on set. You have to put 20 kilos for this film. 16 kilos for this film I ended up putting. You have to not have a patch of makeup on your face. You have to sort of look your worst in a way. But it’s a performance character. I forgot everything else.”

Parineeti Chopra also talked about losing out on other opportunities due to her weight gain. “For the past year years, I have hardly been seen on red carpets. I have not done many brand shoots. I have not been seen around because I was looking like this. I am still looking like this and I have still not lost the weight and I am still not looking like myself. But I did not care. That is the kind of actor I am,” she said.

She continued, “People like Vidya Balan, they inspire me when they do it for The Dirty Picture. Even in Hollywood, actors transform themselves and lose everything. That is the kind of actor I am. I hope people see that.”

Talking about pregnancy and plastic surgery rumours, Parineeti added, “People were speculating that I was pregnant. I have done botox. I have done lipo suction — all sorts of rumours were there about me because I was looking this way.”