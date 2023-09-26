Parineeti Chopra’s Dad Gets Emotional While Performing Her Wedding Rituals With Raghav Chadha, See Viral Video

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had a dreamy wedding in Udaipur’s Leela Palace. It was an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance. While several photos and videos from the ceremony has gone viral, the one video which made our heart was the one where Parineeti’s dad shared a moment with her husband Raghav while performing the rituals.

Have a look at the video :

Post the grand wedding, Parineeti and Raghav jetted off to Delhi. News18 has learned that Parineeti and Raghav will be hosting two wedding receptions for friends in the entertainment industry and politicians. “The couple will host two reception dinners, one in Delhi and one in. Mumbai. The one in the national capital will see a host of politicians. In Mumbai, Parineeti will be celebrating the next chapter of her life with her film industry friends,” the source told us.

On Monday, Raghav and Parineeti shared photos from their wedding. The heartwarming pictures revealed that the couple opted for matching ivory outfits for the wedding. The bride was styled by Manish Malhotra. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. .”

While Pari’s cousin Priyanka couldn’t be a part of the festivities, she later dropped in a heartfelt post for the newlyweds. Sharing a bundle of photos, she wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us ❤️ Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra.”

Later Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra revealed that she couldn’t attend the wedding due to work. The actress’ mother was spotted at the Udaipur airport on Monday morning and the paparazzi couldn’t help but ask about Priyanka’s absence. “Kaam kar rahe hai (She is busy working),” Madhu told the paparazzi. She also revealed that she had a ball at the wedding. When asked about Parineeti’s wedding look, Madhu said, “Waise hi khoobsurat hai, aur bhi achi lag rahi thi (She’s anyway so beautiful, she looked even prettier at the wedding).”