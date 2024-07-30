Paris Olympics: Bhajan Kaur makes pre-quarterfinals; Ankita Bhakat out of women’s archery individual | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: India’s Bhajan Kaur secured her place in the pre-quarterfinals by defeating Poland’s Wioleta Myszor in straight sets in a commanding performance during the Round of 16 Elimination Round.Demonstrating superior skill and consistency, Kaur won the match with a clean 6-0 scoreline. Throughout the three sets, she posted scores of 28, 29, and 28, showcasing her proficiency and securing her advancement to the next stage.On the other hand, Myszor struggled to match Kaur’s performance, managing scores of 23, 26, and 22, and achieving only one shot in the inner-10 circle, which significantly impacted her ability to compete effectively in the match.Prior to this victory, Bhajan Kaur had advanced to the Round of 16 in the women’s archery event by overcoming Indonesia’s Syifa Nurafifah Kamal with a score of 7-3 in the Round of 32 Elimination Round.The competition between Kaur and Kamal began intensely, with both archers scoring 27 points in the first set, leading to a tie. Kamal initially took the lead by winning the second set 29-27.However, Kaur responded with determination, achieving scores of 29, 27, and 28 in the subsequent rounds, thereby clinching the win and moving forward in the competition.

Despite Kaur’s success, the Indian archery team faced a setback as Ankita Bhakat , another competitor from India, was eliminated in a closely contested match against Poland’s Wioleta Myszor.

Holding a 4-2 lead and being one set away from victory, Bhakat was unable to secure the win, ultimately losing the final two sets and the match with a score of 4-6. This loss prevented her from advancing further in the tournament.

Deepika Kumari , representing India in the women’s Individual Round, is scheduled to compete against Poland’s Reena Parnat in the Round of 32 elimination round on Wednesday. Kumari’s performance is highly anticipated as she aims to further India’s prospects in the competition.