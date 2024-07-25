Paris Olympics: India’s largest ever athletics contingent hopes to ride on Neeraj Chopra wave | Paris Olympics 2024 News

Neeraj Chopra ‘s historic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics sparked a significant shift in the mindset of Indian athletes. They now feel self-assured to turn dreams into reality.This transformative change in Indian athletics is a direct result of Chopra’s groundbreaking achievement, as it has ignited a newfound sense of inspiration among his fellow athletes.They are now emboldened to set their sights higher and strive for greatness on the global stage.As they prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, India’s track and field athletes will carry this renewed confidence with them. They are determined to build upon the foundation laid by Chopra’s gold medal and aim to secure additional medals, propelling the nation of 1.4 billion people towards becoming a formidable force in the world of athletics.Despite the fact that Indian track and field athletes have only claimed one gold medal in over a century of Olympic participation, apart from the two silver medals won by Englishman Norman Pritchard in 1900 in Paris, which are attributed to India, there are those who refuse to dismiss the aspiration of dominating athletics events at the highest level as a mere fantasy.

(Stade De France is the venue for all track and field events)

Athletics Federation of India president, Adille Sumariwalla, among other believers in Indian athletics, recognizes the substantial progress made by India since the Tokyo Olympics. This progress was magnificently showcased at the World Championship 2023 in Budapest, where three Indian athletes secured positions in the top 10 of the men’s javelin throw competition.

Furthermore, the fact that the athletics squad constitutes the largest component of the Indian contingent serves as a testament to the growing prominence and potential of Indian athletes on the international stage.

India will be represented by a record-breaking 29 athletes in the Paris Olympic Games, the highest number ever for the country in the quadrennial event.

Chopra, the reigning Olympic and world champion, will spearhead India’s campaign and is considered a strong contender to clinch his second Olympic medal, possibly another gold.

Since his triumph in Tokyo, Chopra has added a silver and a gold medal from the World Championships, a gold from the 2023 Diamond League Final, and a gold from the Asian Games in Hangzhou to his impressive collection.

However, the 26-year-old Chopra has also faced challenges with injuries, which have hindered his progress and delayed his quest to breach the 90m mark. In 2022, he achieved his personal best of 89.94m in Stockholm, and in October 2023 he recorded his season’s best throw of 88.88m in Hangzhou.

Chopra arrived in Paris after recovering from a niggle and has only competed in the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 in Turku, Finland, where he won gold with a modest throw of 85.97m.

In addition to Chopra, India will also pin its hopes on Kishore Kumar Jena in the men’s javelin throw. The Odisha-born athlete clinched a silver medal in Hangzhou, finishing behind Chopra, with a personal best of 87.54m.

Avinash Sable, the national record holder in men’s 3000m steeplechase event, is one of the key prospects for India on the track.

The country also has high expectations from Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the Asian record holder in shot put, and the men’s 4x400m relay team, which had given the United States a run for its money in the heats at the World Relays 2024 in Bahamas.

Additionally, India anticipates strong performances from its race walkers, with four athletes – two men and two women – having qualified for their respective events.

(With IANS inputs)