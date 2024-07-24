Paris Olympics kit unboxing: What is inside the bags given to every Indian athlete – watch | Paris Olympics 2024 News

WATCH VIDEO

To play for the country is the ultimate objective for any athlete and to do that on the Olympic stage is a stuff of dreams. India’s 117 athletes will get an opportunity to do that at the Paris Games beginning in the French capital on July 26. Vying for that elusive medal, the Indian contingent will hope that the best-ever tally of seven medals for India in a single edition is crossed.The Tokyo Games held in 2021 turned out to be India’s most successful Olympic outing with 1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals. One among the Indian athletes in Paris will be the 23-year-old swimmer Srihari Nataraj, who will make his second Olympic appearance. He was part of the Tokyo Games’ contingent as well.Before taking the flight to Paris, Srihari shared a video on his Instagram account where he unboxed the kit that the athletes received from the Indian Olympic Association for their participation in the Games.‘ Paris Olympics 2024 Kit Unboxing’ – that’s what Srihari captioned the video, in which he is seen revealing what the two suitcases given to every athlete contain.Besides the ceremonial uniform for the Opening Ceremony, the kit contains multiple India jerseys for training and competition, shoes and several other accessories.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Srihari featured in the men’s 100m backstroke. He will be swimming in the same event in Paris, after securing an entry through Universality Quota as he did not achieve a direct qualification for the Games.

The ‘Universality Quota’ allows countries to name their two top-ranked swimmers for the Olympics.

With swimming not a stronghold for India and the Olympics presenting the toughest field in the pool, Srihari’s best chance of making it to the semifinals is if he can improve on his personal best of 53.77 seconds.