Patriot: Shooting Of Mammootty And Mohanlal Starrer Wrapped Up, Makers Drop BTS Video | Watch | Malayalam-cinema News

The makers of Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, announced that the shooting for the film has been wrapped up. They also shared a BTS video from the sets.

Patriot: Shooting Of Mammootty And Mohanlal Starrer Wrapped Up

The makers of director Mahesh Narayanan’s eagerly-awaited action thriller ‘Patriot’, featuring both the superstars of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

The makers, using the film’s official handle on Instagram, announced the wrapping up of shooting. They wrote,”That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen.”

They also shared a BTS video of all the stars on the sets on the occasion.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations ever since it was announced, also features acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy in addition to the two Malayalam superstars.

A teaser which the makers released last year only went on to add to the expectations.

The teaser begins with a voiceover which says, ” I remember there was a time when this nation was controlled by the two of them. Together. Over these years, what they earned wasn’t just followers. Faith. Trust.”

We then see a series of intriguing but intense scenes and hear Mammootty’s voice say, “They are going to bring social score to people.” We next hear Mohanlal, who appears to play an army general in the film, say, “There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?”

The teaser then gives us an idea that there is a program called Periscope and that Kunchacko Boban plays a character called Daniel.

Nayanthara is heard asking,”This program which is part of the student laptop scheme. Is that similar to Periscope?” We also hear another voice, asking,”Is this program watching them secretly?” The teaser ends with Mammootty asking someone to complete the sentence, “Great Indian traitor… or Patriot.”

Overall, the teaser gives the impression that the film will revolve around a group of socially responsible individuals trying to thwart an illegal attempt by the government to monitor its citizens.

