Payal Malik Makes FIRST Appearance With Armaan Malik After Divorce Statement; Kritika Malik Joins Them

Payal Malik and Armaan Malik made their first public appearance together on Saturday afternoon ever since the former expressed her desire to divorce her YouTuber husband. In a video that surfaced on social media, Payal and Armaan were seen outside the Mumbai airport. They were also joined by Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik.

Armaan, Payal and Kritika Malik entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house together in June this year. While Payal was the first one to get eliminated, Armaan walked out of the show during the finale week. On the other hand, Kritika was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

The three were often targeted by the audience for their marriage and were accused of promoting polygamy. Therefore, considering the negativity about their relationship, Payal expressed her desire to divorce Armaan recently.

“I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while l’Il take care of the kids,” she said in one of her vlogs.

However, later, in another of her vlog, Payal clarified that she would not divorce her husband, Armaan. She mentioned that she would prefer to die than separate from Armaan. “I am back with some positivity. Things will be fine soon. Your love and support will be with us. After a point, negativity will also stop. When people will see our happy family, things will be fine. I am sure about it. Things weren’t good in the past too but everything got better. This time also, things will be fine. I know you people won’t stop loving us. I am able to gather this courage only because of your support,” Payal said.

Armaan Malik was also informed about Payal’s decision to get separated from him during the press conference inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. The YouTuber was asked if he would choose Payal or Kritika when he said, “Bhagwaan bhi niche aa jayega toh humara rishta kharab nahi hoga (Even if God comes down, our relationship will not be affected).”