PBKS vs RCB Highlights: Virat Kohli leads with record-breaking fifty as clinical Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Punjab Kings | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh after the match. (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a clinical all-round performance to outclass Punjab Kings by seven wickets at Mullanpur on Sunday, avenging their home defeat and leapfrogging their opponents to third place on the points table.

Opting to bowl first, RCB executed their plans to perfection. Despite a brisk start from PBKS openers, their bowlers maintained discipline, never letting the hosts break free.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

The spin duo of Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) turned the game on its head with tight middle-overs spells, restricting Punjab to a modest 157/6.

Who’s that IPL player?

Krunal’s breakthrough of Priyansh Arya (22) triggered a collapse, and Suyash’s crafty variations choked the scoring. The pressure mounted as PBKS lost three wickets for just 14 runs in a crucial phase, with a run-out further derailing their innings.

Also Visit: MI vs CSk IPL Live Score

In reply, RCB’s chase was anchored by none other than Virat Kohli, who etched another record in IPL history with his 59th half-century — also his 67th fifty-plus score in the league, surpassing David Warner’s previous best of 66. Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 54 balls, guiding RCB to the target with seven balls to spare.

Poll Who was the standout player in RCB’s victory against PBKS?

Kohli found solid support in Devdutt Padikkal , who rediscovered form with a dazzling 61 off just 35 deliveries. The duo added a match-defining 103-run stand for the second wicket, combining elegance with aggression. Padikkal’s crisp strokeplay, including four sixes and five boundaries, set the tone early, while Kohli shifted gears later in the innings, finishing with a flurry of boundaries.

Rajat Patidar (12) chipped in briefly before Jitesh Sharma sealed the win with a six in the 19th over.

Earlier, Punjab’s early momentum was undone by clever bowling changes and RCB’s fielding sharpness. Despite some early fireworks from Arya and Prabhsimran Singh (33), PBKS never regained momentum after Krunal’s breakthrough. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis disappointed again, and Nehal Wadhera’s mix-up run-out added to the woes.

With this emphatic victory, RCB made it five wins in five away games this season and climbed to 10 points from 8 matches. More significantly, it was a statement win — a well-rounded performance that combined tactical brilliance, bowling discipline, and top-order finesse.