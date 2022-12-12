সোমবার , ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৭শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Pele’s health improving but no forecast for hospital discharge, doctors say | Football News

ডিসেম্বর ১২, ২০২২ ১১:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
SAO PAULO: The health of Brazilian soccer great Pele was improving but there was still no forecast for when he could be discharged from hospital after being admitted there late last month, according to a medical report released on Monday.
Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalization.
“The patient continues to show improvement in the clinical status, in particular the respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and with stable vital signs,” medical staff at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital said.





