‘People make fun of us in world cricket’: Wasim Akram slams PCB for removing Shaheen Afridi as captain after one series | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has expressed his disappointment with the Pakistan Cricket Board ‘s (PCB) decision to remove Shaheen Afridi as captain after just one series. In a viral video, Akram criticized the management for their lack of consistency and stability in leadership roles.“They replaced Babar with Shaheen as Pakistan captain.The latter lost one series and the chairman got changed during that phase. The newcomer asked to change the captain and got it done. This is just not on. People make fun of us in world cricket. They don’t get it. If you have made (Shaheen) Afridi the captain, give him a year,” said Akram.

Akram further added that he and other former cricketers are fortunate to be away from Pakistan cricket, as it has become a source of constant criticism and politics.

“They don’t ask us. It’s good that we are away from Pakistan cricket. It is a blessing in disguise because it is just criticism, politics,” he added.

The legendary fast bowler’s comments come in the wake of Pakistan’s early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup after losses to the USA and India.

Babar Azam had stepped down from his leadership role following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup last year, where they failed to reach the knockout stages. Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as the T20I captain, while Shan Masood took over the red-ball leadership after the ODI World Cup campaign in November.

However, Afridi’s tenure as captain was short-lived, as Pakistan managed to win only one game in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. With the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the new PCB chairman, Babar Azam was reinstated as the white-ball captain.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar also questioned the decision to appoint Babar Azam as captain in the first place. “Who made Babar Azam captain at first place? Who was the Einstein by the way? I need to know that guy. Did he actually qualify for the job or not? Did he even know a thing or two about captaincy?” remarked Akhtar.