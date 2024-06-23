রবিবার , ২৩ জুন ২০২৪ | ৯ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘People make fun of us in world cricket’: Wasim Akram slams PCB for removing Shaheen Afridi as captain after one series | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৩, ২০২৪ ৬:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1719146824 photo



msid 111208012,imgsize 51684

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has expressed his disappointment with the Pakistan Cricket Board‘s (PCB) decision to remove Shaheen Afridi as captain after just one series. In a viral video, Akram criticized the management for their lack of consistency and stability in leadership roles.
“They replaced Babar with Shaheen as Pakistan captain.The latter lost one series and the chairman got changed during that phase. The newcomer asked to change the captain and got it done. This is just not on. People make fun of us in world cricket. They don’t get it. If you have made (Shaheen) Afridi the captain, give him a year,” said Akram.

T20 World Cup: Schedule | Points Table | Stats

Akram further added that he and other former cricketers are fortunate to be away from Pakistan cricket, as it has become a source of constant criticism and politics.
“They don’t ask us. It’s good that we are away from Pakistan cricket. It is a blessing in disguise because it is just criticism, politics,” he added.

The legendary fast bowler’s comments come in the wake of Pakistan’s early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup after losses to the USA and India.
Babar Azam had stepped down from his leadership role following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup last year, where they failed to reach the knockout stages. Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as the T20I captain, while Shan Masood took over the red-ball leadership after the ODI World Cup campaign in November.
However, Afridi’s tenure as captain was short-lived, as Pakistan managed to win only one game in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. With the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the new PCB chairman, Babar Azam was reinstated as the white-ball captain.
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar also questioned the decision to appoint Babar Azam as captain in the first place. “Who made Babar Azam captain at first place? Who was the Einstein by the way? I need to know that guy. Did he actually qualify for the job or not? Did he even know a thing or two about captaincy?” remarked Akhtar.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Train pathor
চলন্ত ট্রেনে পাথর নিক্ষেপ, গ্রেফতার ২
বাংলাদেশ
1719146824 photo
‘People make fun of us in world cricket’: Wasim Akram slams PCB for removing Shaheen Afridi as captain after one series | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
tiger shroff bmcm 2024 02 cfe574563ff2449ecfdfbf7527a6b8d0
Ahmed Khan Defends Tiger Shroff’s Acting, Says He Has Body and Looks: ‘Kaunsi Ardh Satya Karni Hai?’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Awami League Leaders in 75 Years 23 06 2024
৭৫ বছরের যাত্রায় আওয়ামী লীগের কান্ডারি যারা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 469888627991261

শোকাবহ আগস্টে লক্ষ্মীপুর লেখক পাঠক ফোরামের শোক কথন অনুষ্ঠিত

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 6 26

করোনা শনাক্ত ৩১২ জন, মৃত্যু ৩ জন

 wm Deans Award

ডিনস অ্যাওয়ার্ড পেলেন ঢাবির ৩৬ শিক্ষার্থী

 IMG 20220824 WA0026

দ্রব্যমূল্যের বৃদ্ধির প্রতিবাদে ও খালেদা জিয়ার মুক্তির দাবিতে টাঙ্গাইলে সদর ও শহর বিএনপি’র বিক্ষোভ

 world mental health day burnout

Study Claims Poor Sleep Affects Mental Health in Students

 2115955 HYP 0 DSCN3385 38

গাড়ি কিনতে চান? বাজেট কম? ২ লাখ থেকেই পেয়ে যাবেন এই সব গাড়ি

 wrap 15 2024 05 75c33a329eadd5a5c80df8557c41eb69

SSR ‘Outdoes’ Hrithik Roshan In Viral Dance Video; Adhyayan Suman Felt ‘Jailed’ In Penthouse With No Work

 wm BNP Mombati 17 September 2022

মোমবাতি প্রজ্বালন কর্মসূচি শেষে হামলার শিকার বিএনপি নেতারা

 wm RIJVENEWS

‘ওবায়দুল কাদেরের বক্তব্য ধূম্রজাল সৃষ্টির অপকৌশল’

 wm Zakir Hossain 16 September 2020

পরীক্ষা শুরু কাল, জুলাইয়েই প্রাথমিকে শিক্ষক নিয়োগ