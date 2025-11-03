‘People outside won’t know… ‘: Smriti Mandhana pens emotional message for teammate who played zero games for India in World Cup | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana gave special mention to a teammate after the title win in Navi Mumbai (PTI Photos)

India’s maiden Women’s World Cup triumph on Sunday night was marked by joy, emotion, and moments that went beyond the scoreboard. As the celebrations carried on deep into the night at DY Patil Stadium, one gesture from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out.

While every player received their share of applause, Mandhana took to Instagram to appreciate a teammate who didn’t feature in a single game during the tournament — pacer Arundhati Reddy. The 28-year-old bowler, however, was an energetic presence in team huddles and in the dugout. She also featured in the celebratory posts made by Jemimah Rodrigues, especially the one that went viral and was captioned “Are we still dreaming?”Sharing a story with a message for Reddy, Mandhana wrote, “People from the outside won’t know what you have done for this team! To not get to play a match but still show up every session with a smile and take care of everyone around! You are our Star! @arundhati.reddy.” The message reflected the close relationship within the squad that powered India to its first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title.

Reddy, though not part of the playing XI in any of the nine matches, was lauded by teammates for her spirit and support throughout the campaign. On the field, India sealed history with a commanding 52-run win over South Africa in the final. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma were central to the performance. Shafali struck 87 at the top, while Deepti produced an all-round display with 54 runs and a five-wicket haul. India posted 298/7, the second-highest total ever in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. In response, South Africa fought hard through Laura Wolvaardt’s century, but Deepti’s 5 for 39 and sharp fielding efforts, including a direct hit from Amanjot Kaur to run out Tazmin Brits, sealed the result. The victory ended decades of heartbreak and brought India their first ICC title in women’s cricket. Yet amid the historic celebrations, Mandhana’s words for Reddy highlighted the unseen contributions that shaped this journey, sending a reminder that every World Cup win is built not just on those who play, but also on those who lift the team from behind the scenes.