‘Performance against Bangladesh shouldn’t get us excited’: RP Singh on Hardik Pandya’s form | Cricket News

NEW DELHI Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a key role in India’s victory in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior. Pandya remained unbeaten, scoring 39 runs off 16 balls. He also bowled his quota of four overs, returning figures of 1/26.

Former India fast bowler RP Singh , however, advised not to judge Pandya’s form based solely on this match. “Using a performance against Bangladesh to judge a player’s form is not right,” Singh said in his role as an expert for Jio Cinema and Sports 18.He pointed out that Bangladesh is not currently playing at their best.

Singh acknowledged Pandya’s capabilities but suggested that stronger opponents would be a better measure of his form. “Hardik did well; he is capable of doing things like that. But using a performance against this team as a criterion, in my opinion, is not right. Do that maybe against a better team or in a better competition,” he added.Pandya’s notable performance came in the 12th over when he hit a ramp shot for a boundary followed by another boundary and then a six off consecutive balls from Taskin Ahmed. Singh noted that Bangladesh’s lack of pressure didn’t allow for a true assessment of Pandya’s form. “Bangladesh did not create a situation where he had to make a match or finish it,” Singh explained.

RP Singh also mentioned Pandya’s improvement in bowling his full quota of overs, addressing earlier concerns about his fitness. “What is good to see is that Hardik Pandya is bowling four overs. There was always a question as to whether he can bowl his full quota or not, but he is doing that well now. His batting was always good, where he has improved is in his bowling and fitness,” Singh said. However, Singh urged caution, noting that tougher tests are ahead. “There are a lot of real tests still to come, and performance against Bangladesh alone shouldn’t get us excited.”