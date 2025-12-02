‘Personal trainer, top-class facilities’: Dale Steyn reveals Virat Kohli’s preparation routine in London | Cricket News

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates his century (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Virat Kohli silenced every question about his form and fitness with a brilliant 135 in India’s opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Even though he now features in just one international format, the veteran batter looked supremely sharp, striking 11 fours and seven sixes in a commanding innings. After the match, former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn offered an insight into how Kohli maintains such elite conditioning. Steyn revealed that he bumped into Kohli the previous evening and decided to ask him directly about his routine.

Still have doubts? Virat Kohli blows World Cup trumpet with another masterclass

“I actually met him last night at dinner,” Steyn said on Star Sports. “I asked him, ‘What do you do now that you play only one format?’ and he told me, ‘I live in London now.’” Steyn explained that Kohli trains at top-notch facilities in London and follows a world-class program to stay in peak shape. “He has fantastic facilities at Lord’s and at Surrey, and he trains there regularly. He also works with a personal trainer,” Steyn said. “He is always prepared, always in elite physical condition, and mentally he is incredibly strong.” The legendary pacer praised Kohli’s professionalism, saying the India star has complete command over his preparation and approach. “He knows his game inside out. When he joins the team, he’s fully invested, and that’s why we see performances like this. That’s what true professionals do,” Steyn added. Kohli, meanwhile, addressed the ongoing chatter that the BCCI wants him to participate in more domestic cricket. The former captain made it clear that he doesn’t believe in excessive preparation. “I’ve never relied on too much preparation,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation. “My game has always been more mental. I train very hard physically, and as long as my fitness stays at the level I want, I just visualise batting well. That’s enough for me.” Kohli’s authoritative knock, combined with his clarity on preparation, once again highlighted why he remains one of India’s most dependable performers.