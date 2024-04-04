‘Phenta maar diya – Mayank Yadav might be a little quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’: Former Australian opener | Cricket News

ALSO READ:

NEW DELHI: Young pace sensation Mayank Yadav has become the talk of the town after delivering two stunning match-winning performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League ( IPL ).There is hardly anyone left from the cricketing circle who has not lauded the young bowler for his sheer pace and accuracy. Mayank, who firmly established himself as a rising star in the cricketing world, captured the attention of fans and pundits alike, clinching back-to-back Player of the Match awards for his stellar performances.On his debut against Punjab Kings, the 21-year-old delivered a match-winning spell of 3/27, showcasing his prowess with the ball.He followed up this impressive performance with another scorching spell of 3/14, playing a pivotal role in Lucknow Super Giants ‘ 28-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.Lauding Mayank’s IPL performances, LSG head coach Justin Langer pulled Shoaib Akhtar ‘s leg, who holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket, stating he might be a little quicker than former Pakistan speedster.Akhtar etched his name into cricketing history by bowling a blistering delivery clocked at 161.3 km/hr against former England star Nick Knight during the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003.In a video shared by LSG social media handle, former Australian opener Langer conveyed a special message for Akhtar. Langer used the colloquial phrase ‘phenta maar diya’, which roughly translates to ‘you bowled a jaffa’ or ‘you delivered a beauty’.

The 21-year-old’s searing pace has been the subject of much admiration and discussion, with his deliveries consistently reaching impressive speeds. He even surpassed his own record (155.8kph) for the fastest ball of the season, unleashing a thunderous delivery clocked at 156.7kph during the match against RCB.