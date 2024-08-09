Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Vicky Kaushal Hails Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal’s Film As ‘Mazzedaar’, See Here

Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu captivated audiences as the intense and complex lovers Rishu and Rani in the 2021 hit ‘Haseen Dillruba’, a film that redefined the romantic thriller genre with its fiery, almost wild love story. Their unforgettable performances and the gripping storyline left fans eager for more. Naturally, when it was revealed that Rani and Rishu would return in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, this time with Sunny Kaushal adding a new twist to the love triangle, expectations soared. The buzz around the film has already impressed none other than Sunny’s brother, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

After attending a special screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t hold back his praise. He shared his enthusiastic review, stating, “Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part… whatey mazzedaar watch. Don’t miss it! Congrats team. .” In a heartfelt message to his brother Sunny, Vicky expressed his admiration, saying, “@sunsunnykhez You have truly surprised me with your ability to pull off such a twisted character. So tastefully done. I know how excited you were to take up this part and could see you have fun playing it through and through. So proud! Onwards and upwards brother.❤️❤️❤️.”

The tumultuous journey of ill-fated lovers Rani and Rishu unfolded on August 9, taking audiences on an exhilarating ride. Helmed by Jayprad Desai, penned and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film also stars, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill. With Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films at the helm, this sequel promises a whirlwind of romance, suspense, and unexpected twists in the signature style of the fictional Indian Pulp writer Dinesh Pandit.

Picking up where the first film Haseen Dillruba left off, the story follows Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they seek a fresh start in the vibrant city of Agra. With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their quest takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu, introducing a fresh layer of intrigue to the drama. The lovers find new enemies with Jimmy Shergill and many more who want to foil their plans of ‘happily ever after.’