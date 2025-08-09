Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka To Tenu Sang Rakhna: 7 Songs To Play For Your Sibling On Raksha Bandhan | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 09, 2025, 16:03 IST

Bollywood has beautifully captured the spirit of brothers and sisters’ relationship through music that tugs at the heartstrings.

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka is one of the most cherished songs till date. (Photo Source: YouTube)

Raksha Bandhan isn’t just about tying a rakhi or exchanging gifts, it’s a heartfelt celebration of the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. It’s a day filled with love, laughter, and promises of lifelong support. And over the decades, Bollywood has beautifully captured the spirit of this special relationship through music that tugs at the heartstrings.

This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the timeless bond with some of the most iconic Bollywood songs that truly capture the magic of this unique relationship.

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka

Can there be any better song to start the list of Raksha Bandhan special tracks than this evergreen classic? We think not. This timeless song from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna remains the most cherished song for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, Phoolon Ka Taron Ka is a soothing and pleasing song to celebrate the sibling bond.

Bhaiyya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko

This is another Bollywood song without which Raksha Bandhan feels incomplete. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, this is a soulful track from the movie Chhoti Bahen. In the song, a sister emotionally requests her brother to honour the sacred thread, reminding him of the importance of their lifelong bond. The simplicity and depth of the song with Lata Mangeshkar’s soul-stirring voice make it a Rakhi staple.

Dhaagon Se Bandhaa

Bollywood dropped another song that captures the traditional and emotional depth of the festival beautifully. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is from Akshay Kumar’s 2022 movie Raksha Bandhan. The heart-wrenching lyrics, blending love, trust, and lifelong commitment, increase the festival’s depth, and you just can’t stop listening to it on loop.

Tenu Sang Rakhna

The soulful track, from the film Jigra, beautifully narrates the selfless love and fierce protectiveness every brother and sister shares. Widely praised for its soulful composition and touching lyrics, Tenu Sang Rakhna features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Reflecting on the unbreakable sibling bond, the song depicts the unwavering devotion of a sister or brother to shield their sibling from life’s struggles or stand by them completely.

Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se

You just can’t miss this song during the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Sung by Suman Kalyanpur and written by Indiwar, the melodious track beautifully captures the sister’s love and protection for her brother as she ties the holy thread. The track, featured in the 1974 film Resham Ki Dor, which starred Dharmendra and Saira Banu, was composed by Shankar Jaikishan.

Rang Birangi Rakhi Lekar

This festive song, from the film Anpadh, is a vibrant celebration of Raksha Bandhan with bright emotions and traditional warmth. Lata Mangeshkar lent her vocals to the song, making it even more special. Rang Birangi Rakhi Lekar paints the joy of the festival in rich musical colours, reminding sisters of their passion to buy the best rakhi for their brothers.

Pyaara Bhaiya Mera

Starring Priety Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh, Pyaara Bhaiya Mera is another classic track that you can play for your sibling. This song, from the film Kya Kehna, is a joyful dedication from a sister celebrating her brother’s life.

Anindita.Mukherjee Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba…Read More Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba… Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

News movies » bollywood Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka To Tenu Sang Rakhna: 7 Songs To Play For Your Sibling On Raksha Bandhan