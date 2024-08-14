PR Sreejesh: Hockey India retires No. 16 jersey in honour of PR Sreejesh, appoints him as junior men’s team coach | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: Hockey India announced the retirement of the No. 16 jersey, from the national senior men’s team, in honour of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh , who declared his retirement from the sport after the Paris Olympics . The decision celebrates an 18-year career that included securing back-to-back Olympic bronze medals. Sreejesh is set to become the coach of the junior men’s hockey team, following a coaching path inspired by Rahul Dravid .“Hockey India retires the No. 16 jersey from the senior men’s team, dedicated to PR Sreejesh,” said Bhola Nath, Hockey India’s secretary. This statement highlights the immense respect and admiration Sreejesh has garnered throughout his career.In addition to this tribute, Hockey India announced Sreejesh’s new role as the coach of the junior men’s hockey team.The 36-year-old Sreejesh had shared his aspirations for his coaching career, drawing inspiration from Dravid. “I want to become a coach. That was always my plan but now there is a question of when. After retirement, family comes first. I need to talk with them if they are OK with this. Now you have to listen to your wife a little bit,” Sreejesh revealed in an interview with PTI.

Sreejesh outlined his strategy for nurturing young talents. “The way I wanted is to start with the juniors, and Rahul Dravid is an example. It’s like you develop a bunch of players, get them into the senior team, and let them follow you,” he explained.

Sreejesh’s retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian hockey. His legacy is cemented not only by his achievements at the Olympics but also by his commitment to the future of Indian hockey. Beloved by fans and colleagues alike, Sreejesh’s dedication to the sport and his vision for the future promises to keep India’s hockey ambitions bright.

Creating a robust feeder system for the national team is a priority for Sreejesh. As the new coach of the junior men’s hockey team, he aims to emulate the path taken by Rahul Dravid, who started with India’s U-19 and A teams before progressing to the senior team’s head coach role. This methodical approach seeks to ensure a consistent and quality flow of talent to the senior team.

The decision to retire the No. 16 jersey underlines the respect and admiration Sreejesh has earned throughout his career. His contributions to Indian hockey are celebrated, and his forthcoming role as a coach is eagerly anticipated by the hockey community.