Prabhas To Play A Cop In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Insider Reveals Key Details | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 15:15 IST

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is touted to feature Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar of an angry young police officer who locks horns with a mafia syndicate.

Prabhas to play an IPS officer in Spirit.

It is no secret that Prabhas will soon be working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the film, Spirit. While fans eagerly await the movie, it has now been reported that the Telugu star will soon undergo a look test for his character. As reported by Filmfare, Vanga wants to establish a primary understanding of Prabhas’s look. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IPS officer in the movie and therefore, the director wants to check out different styles to see what might work best for Prabhas’ character.

“A photoshoot will be organised on Prabhas to lock his look and hairstyle for the cop role. The superstar had even shed the kilos for the part and looks fit. His lean and mean look will enthral fans,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Besides this, the insider also claimed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is likely to begin Spirit’s principal shooting in February 2026. “Prabhas wanted to allot bulk dates to the film so that he can wrap up in one go,” added the source.

A Look At Spirit’s Audio Teaser

Last month, the makers of Spirit released a one-minute-long audio teaser in five Indian languages. In the teaser, a jailer and his assistant were heard talking about an ex-cop in remand. While the jailer was seen giving instructions to the assistant, the latter asked him to maintain decorum. The jailer then asked his assistant to strip off the prisoner. In the end of the sound teaser, we heard Prabhas’ voice saying, “Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit.” He then repeated, “Right from childhood, I have one bad habit.”

What Else Do We Know About Spirit?

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is touted to feature the Baahubali actor in a never-before-seen avatar of an angry young police officer who locks horns with a mafia syndicate. If the buzz is anything to go by, the upcoming action drama will be one of Prabhas’ most intense roles, with Sandeep’s incredible direction adding appeal to the drama.

Initially, the film was reported to be starring Deepika Padukone as the female co-lead but the actress walked out of the project due to failed negotiations. After her exit, Triptii was roped in to play the lead, marking her Telugu cinema debut. The rest of the cast has been kept under wraps.

First Published: November 05, 2025, 15:15 IST