Prabhas’s The Raja Saab First Song Coming Soon, Music Director Promises Back To Back Tracks | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 09:39 IST

123 Telugu mentioned that music director Thaman has said that an announcement about the release of the first track will be out in a week

Prabhas’s The Raja Saab First Song Coming Soon

Fans are eagerly waiting for Prabhas’s The Raja Saab. The film has seen many delays, and now it is confirmed that it will be released on January 9. Well, amid this, there’s an update that the movie’s first single will be out within a week. The team has also lined up not just one but three songs, which will be released back-to-back in the coming weeks.

123 Telugu mentioned that film’s music director Thaman has said that an announcement about the release of the first track will be out in a week and promised that three songs will be released back-to-back.

Prabhas Starrer The Raja Saab Not Postponed

Recently, the makers officially debunked the postponed rumours. A fan shared the official statement, which mentioned that there is no delay in the release. People Media Factory issued an official note confirming that the film remains on track for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026. In addition, the team stated that VFX and other post-production works are progressing at a brisk pace.

The Raja Saab’s trailer

The trailer begins with Prabhas sitting in a hypnotist’s office, asked to focus as the classic Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup song Koi Yahan Nache Nache plays in the background. He appears shocked by the visions that unfold, showing eerie creatures and a haunted mansion. Sanjay Dutt’s character is introduced by Boman Irani as an “exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist.” Prabhas prepares to confront Dutt’s character, even referencing Star Wars humorously. The trailer concludes with Prabhas’ older avatar, hinting at his role as the evil grandfather, while Zareena Wahab plays his grandmother.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Although the film was officially announced in January 2024, principal photography began in October 2022.

The cast includes Prabhas in dual roles, Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut), Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Nayanthara in a special song. Several actresses, including Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela, were considered before finalising Malavika, Nidhhi, and Riddhi as the three lead actresses.

The story follows a young man seeking to claim his ancestral property to resolve a financial crunch. Prabhas reportedly plays both the grandson and his ghostly grandfather. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of an old cinema theatre.

Director Maruthi narrated the horror comedy script to Prabhas in 2022, who agreed to join despite shooting for Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. This marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Maruthi, whom the director called a “golden opportunity.”

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: November 09, 2025, 09:39 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Prabhas’s The Raja Saab First Song Coming Soon, Music Director Promises Back To Back Tracks