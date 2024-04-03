বুধবার , ৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Pragya Jaiswal’s Emerald Green Satin Wrap Dress Is A Must-have Summer Outfit

Pragya Jaiswal paired the outfit with a pair of transparent heels.

Pragya Jaiswal shared some stunning pictures with her fans from her recent photoshoot sesh.

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is a well-known face in the Telugu film industry. Apart from her outstanding acting prowess, she is also known for her active social media presence. She always stays in touch with her fans and keeps them updated about her personal and professional lives. Recently, Pragya Jaiswal shared some stunning pictures with her fans from her recent photoshoot sesh, which has taken the internet by storm. She was seen donning an emerald green and off-white floral halter neck satin wrap dress. Pragya Jaiswal paired it with a pair of transparent heels. She completed her look with nude makeup and brown lips; she kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Hello April” in the caption.

The photos went viral in no time. Fans and celebs showered compliments in the comment box. Creative Designer Carla Kanungo wrote, “Looking so beautiful.” One of her fans commented, “So hot and beautiful,” “Gorgeous,” said another user. Many dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment box.

Earlier, style icon Pragya Jaiswal dropped another photo that went viral on the internet. In the close-up photo, she was seen donning a sleeveless, multi-colored blouse. She accessorised her outfit with a choker necklace and an aesthetic bangle. Opting for open, wavy hair, she looked spellbound as she smiled her heart out as she posed for the camera.

She rounded off her look with a nude lip colour, nicely-shaped eyebrows, plenty of mascara, and pink-tinted cheek blush. “Hi there once again,” read the caption.

Fans have filled in the comment section with greetings and praises.

Pragya Jaiswal is best known for films like Kanche, Akhanda, Nakshatram, and Jaya Janaki Nayaka. She last acted in the movie Son of India (2022).

She is now preparing to play a pivotal role in the next movie, Khel Khel Mein. The upcoming project is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

