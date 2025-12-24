বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Prakash Jha To Star In Bhaag Mohabbat, Unannounced Film To Go On Floors In 2026 | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Prakash Jha to act in award-winning filmmaker Amitabh Parashar’s debut feature Bhaag Mohabbat. The film recently completed its Dehradun recce.

Prakash Jha to return to acting with upcoming film Bhaag Mohabbat, set to begin shooting in 2026.

Filmmaker, writer and producer Prakash Jha is set to return to acting with an unannounced project titled Bhaag Mohabbat. Known primarily for his socially rooted directorials, Jha has previously appeared as an actor in films such as Jai Gangaajal (2016), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Matto Ki Saikil (2020). The upcoming film marks another acting turn for Jha as he takes a brief pause from directing following the success of the Aashram franchise.

The Aashram series, which enjoyed both critical acclaim and mass popularity, established Jha as a dominant creative voice in the OTT space. Sources suggest that after the intense schedule of the franchise, the filmmaker is choosing to step in front of the camera while temporarily staying away from direction.

Sharing details about the project, a source told Hindustan Times, “The title of the film is Bhaag Mohabbat and it is being directed by an award winning director Amitabh Parashar, who is marking his feature debut with this film. He had earlier helmed documentaries. It is a small-budget film and the makers plan to showcase it to several film festivals around the globe before releasing it on any known OTT platform. They aren’t aiming for a theatrical release as of now.”

Dehradun recce completed; film to go on floors in 2026

According to the source, Bhaag Mohabbat features an ensemble cast led by Prakash Jha, Punjabi actor Nikeet Dhillon and Mukesh Tiwari. The makers recently completed a location recce in Dehradun earlier this month, finalising key shooting spots for the film.

“The film stars Prakash Jha, Punjabi actor Nikeet Dhillon and Mukesh Tiwari. The makers have just finished recce in Dehradun early this month. The film is expected to go on floors in March 2026. It is going to be a 25-day start to end schedule,” the source added.

The project is expected to generate interest, particularly due to the professional history shared by Prakash Jha and Mukesh Tiwari. Jha had earlier cast Tiwari in critically acclaimed films like Gangaajal (2003) and Apaharan (2005), where the actor delivered impactful performances in pivotal roles. Their reunion on screen after nearly two decades adds another layer of curiosity around the film.

While further details about the storyline are currently under wraps, Bhaag Mohabbat is being positioned as a festival-driven, content-focused project. More announcements regarding the film’s release strategy and additional cast are expected closer to the start of production.

December 25, 2025, 00:55 IST

