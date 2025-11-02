রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Preity Zinta Channels Anna From Frozen, Shares Pics From Halloween Celebration With Kids Gia, Jai | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Preity Zinta has shared a sneak-peek into her fun-filled Halloween 2025 celebration with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twin kids Gia and Jai.

Preity Zinta shares photos from Halloween celebration

For actress Preity Zinta, Halloween 2025 was all about the ‘joy on her kids faces’. The ‘Veer Zaara’ actress took to social media and uploaded a few glimpses from her Halloween celebration this year with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twin kids.

Preity’s post included an adorable family pic in their respective costumes. We could also see the little ones enjoying themselves while trick-or-treating in the neighbourhood.

Expressing her joy, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress penned on her IG, “This Halloween was all about Else, Anna, the Police and all things spooky(Two hearts, Ghost and Mage emojis) Trick or treating in the neighbourhood for candy is probably the most wholesome community experience here (red heart emoji) (sic).”

Preity added that while she liked dressing up for Halloween in the past, it has become all about her children now.

“There was a time I would get all dressed up for a Halloween Party ….. now it’s all about the joy on my kids faces and costumes that make them happy (Star-struck emoji) #HappyHalloween #Ting, (sic)” she added.

Reacting to the post, an Insta user penned, “@realpz This is so heartwarming, Preity Ma’am… Seeing the joy on your kids’ faces truly shows what a loving Mom you are! Wishing you and your little ones endless smiles and happy Memories (sic)”

Another one wrote, “I love how you live a normal life! Very creditable”.

The third comment read, “Awwww cuties”.

For the unaware, Preity married her American partner Gene Goodenough on 29 February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

After her marriage, she moved to Los Angeles. However, she continues to visit India on a regular basis.

In 2021, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed twins – a boy and a girl – Jai and Gia via surrogacy.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

November 02, 2025, 09:56 IST

